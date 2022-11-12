Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Breaking: In-state edge David Caulker flips to Iowa State
Iowa State offered Des Moines North high three-star edge David Caulker back in May, and there was some positive buzz and confidence that he would eventually be a Cyclone, including a Crystal Ball pick. Now things have come full circle, and after Caulker was an Iowa commit for nearly half of the calendar year, Caulker has flipped to Iowa State in the class of 2023.
How to watch OU vs. Oklahoma State
NORMAN, Okla. — Senior Night is here for the 2022 season, as No. 22 Oklahoma State is in town for the finale at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners dropped last year’s meeting in Stillwater, but that hardly dented their 90-19-7 overall lead in the series. Here’s a...
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
VIP: Iowa State basketball Official Visit weekend preview
As is certainly the case this time of year, it will be a busy weekend in Ames and the land of the Cyclones. The football team hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and for Senior.
Comments / 0