The NBA starts off the week on Monday with seven games on the schedule. Injuries continue to pile up across the league, which will leave several teams shorthanded. When the Pistons host the Raptors, Pascal Siakam (groin), Fred VanVleet (illness) and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) will all be out. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and John Wall (knee) will both be out during the Clippers’ matchup against Houston. Let’s dive into the players who are expected to take the floor and highlight some to consider on Yahoo.

52 MINUTES AGO