Detroit, MI

ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 14

The NBA starts off the week on Monday with seven games on the schedule. Injuries continue to pile up across the league, which will leave several teams shorthanded. When the Pistons host the Raptors, Pascal Siakam (groin), Fred VanVleet (illness) and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) will all be out. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and John Wall (knee) will both be out during the Clippers’ matchup against Houston. Let’s dive into the players who are expected to take the floor and highlight some to consider on Yahoo.
NBA

Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz

Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA

Gameday Rundown: Home Stand Ends With Phoenix Face Off

The HEAT and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1. With each squad winning on the road. The HEAT are 30-37 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-19 in home games and 15-18 in road games.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return

LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte

The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The HEAT are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

