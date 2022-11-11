Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 5
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Sunday saw the first two 50-plus point games of the 2022-23 season. It began with Cleveland’s Darius Garland, who scored 27 of his career-best 51 points in the fourth quarter to lead a Cavaliers rally against Minnesota that ultimately came up short.
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022
Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the Smoothie King Center, with Memphis (Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.), Chicago (Wednesday at 7) and Boston (Friday at 7:30) coming to the Crescent City. The Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in Western Conference) and Celtics (10-3,...
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
With the season's first long road trip in the rearview, the Wine & Gold get back in action on home floor, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. This marks the first meeting between former Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, who were both dealt by Utah in the offseason.
Lakers Dominate Paint in Win over Nets
In a game they never trailed, and led by Anthony Davis’ dominant night, the Lakers were able to fend off the Kevin Durant-led Nets to win 116-103 and snap their 5-game losing streak in the process. While this truly was a team win with countless standout performances, no Laker...
NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday
The NBA season continues with seven games on Sunday, November 13th. There are competitive matchups throughout the day, but our experts are eying the late night games for their best bets. Andrew O’Connor-Watts is eying a spread bet on Warriors–Kings while Tyler Schmidt has a prop bet for Nets vs. Lakers. Check out their best bets and analysis below.
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
Joel Embiid's Career High 59 Points Headlines Historic Stat Line: Inside the Night for the 76ers Star
On Monday, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game across four contests. There have been more than 200 shows featuring this man in that building. No. 209, specifically, was...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
"Keep Competing" | Utah Returns To Vivint Arena, Take On The Knicks Tuesday Night
It hasn’t been easy for the Utah Jazz. When the NBA schedule was released earlier this year, all it took was glance to understand just how difficult Utah’s opening stretch of games was going to be. Through Nov.14, the Jazz played 15 games (most in the NBA), with...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 106
Pelicans (7-6), Rockets (2-11) From an 18-point first-half lead, to an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, to back in front in clutch time, Saturday’s New Orleans game vs. Houston featured more than its share of ups and downs, twists and turns. Behind big sparks from reserves Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., the Pelicans finally staved off the upset-minded Rockets down the stretch, posting what turned out to be a memorable home victory.
Joel Embiid Drops Career High 59 as 76ers Beat Jazz Sunday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers were led by Joel Embiid to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, marking the team's third win in over the last four games. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points (19-28 FG, 20-24 FT), to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in 37 minutes, becoming the first player to reach such totals in the same game since blocked shots became a statistic in 1973-74 (Stathead).
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Tues., Nov. 15
Tuesday brings five games across the NBA that will contain plenty of star power. The first game of the night is a battle between two Western Conference teams with playoff aspirations, with the Pelicans hosting the Grizzlies. The big news in that game is that Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is expected to make his season debut. However, it’s not all positive for the Grizzlies considering Desmond Bane (toe) is out with a toe sprain. Among the other stars who are expected to play for their respective teams are Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Jalen Johnson is Earning His Stripes in His Second NBA Season
When Head Coach Nate McMillan gave Jalen Johnson the medallion for being the Hawks' best defensive player last Monday, it meant a little more to Johnson because it came against the team from his home state. Johnson grew up in Wisconsin, but the Milwaukee Bucks didn't win over his fandom – a fact that might have changed had he been born a few years later than he was.
Turnovers doom Pistons as Ivey shines, Stewart hurt in loss to Toronto
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 115-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. QUICK GLIMPSE – The Pistons had a different look Monday and it went beyond their newly unveiled green St. Cecilia-themed uniforms. Dwane Casey inserted Marvin Bagley III into the starting lineup. Casey wanted to make the Pistons bigger, so Bagley moved into the lineup alongside Isaiah Stewart. Alas, it might be a short-lived experiment. Stewart suffered a sprained right foot late in the first half when he chased after a loose ball and crashed into the protective barrier separating fans from the court along the baseline. Bagley just returned to the lineup on Saturday, missing the season’s first 13 games with a knee injury suffered in preseason. Whether it was the unfamiliar lineup combinations or Toronto’s pressure defense, the Pistons looked out of sync and error-prone offensively for three quarters. They committed nine first-quarter turnovers and finished with 19. In addition to turnovers, the Pistons were hurt by 12 missed free throws. Jaden Ivey led a comeback that saw the Pistons, down by 15 points in the second half, pull within a point with seven minutes to play. Ivey’s strong rookie season continues to gather momentum. Toronto acknowledged Ivey’s impact when they switched reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes on to Ivey in the fourth quarter. He finished with 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Toronto’s win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Pistons.
