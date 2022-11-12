Unable to muster any magic late in the fourth quarter, Utah dropped its first game at home this season when they fell 118-111 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. “Tough game. … The guys battled,” head coach Will Hardy said postgame. “I think for large portions of the game we played the way we wanted to play. … We had some good looks that we missed at key times in the game.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO