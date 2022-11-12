Read full article on original website
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA
"Keep Competing" | Utah Returns To Vivint Arena, Take On The Knicks Tuesday Night
It hasn’t been easy for the Utah Jazz. When the NBA schedule was released earlier this year, all it took was glance to understand just how difficult Utah’s opening stretch of games was going to be. Through Nov.14, the Jazz played 15 games (most in the NBA), with...
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022
It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA
"The Guys Battled" | Late Comeback Attempt Comes Up Short As Jazz Drop First Game At Home
Unable to muster any magic late in the fourth quarter, Utah dropped its first game at home this season when they fell 118-111 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. “Tough game. … The guys battled,” head coach Will Hardy said postgame. “I think for large portions of the game we played the way we wanted to play. … We had some good looks that we missed at key times in the game.”
NBA
Joel Embiid Drops Career High 59 as 76ers Beat Jazz Sunday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers were led by Joel Embiid to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, marking the team's third win in over the last four games. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points (19-28 FG, 20-24 FT), to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in 37 minutes, becoming the first player to reach such totals in the same game since blocked shots became a statistic in 1973-74 (Stathead).
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. makes season debut with Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr., the big missing piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ championship hopes, made his season debut on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson looked a bit rusty, finishing the game with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting. He was, however, dominant on the other end, swatting away five shots while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
NBA
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
NBA
Lakers Dominate Paint in Win over Nets
In a game they never trailed, and led by Anthony Davis’ dominant night, the Lakers were able to fend off the Kevin Durant-led Nets to win 116-103 and snap their 5-game losing streak in the process. While this truly was a team win with countless standout performances, no Laker...
NBA
The Bertka Files, Volume 3: Lakers Big Men - Part 2
—At 95 years old, the longest-tenured employee of the team, and still equipped with one of the sharpest basketball minds, Bill Bertka has agreed to honor the franchise's 75th anniversary season by sharing stories on what he’s seen throughout Lakers History— In Part 1, Bertka wrote about what big...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.13.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) return to action this evening at the United Center to meet the Denver Nuggets (8-4) in the first of two games this season. The series will conclude down the road in the Mile High City on March 8th. The Bulls swept Denver last year for the...
