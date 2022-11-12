Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson with pedestrian effort in loss to Titans
Russell Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-10 Denver loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Wilson "added" eight rushing yards on seven carries. The passing numbers look better than they were, as the Broncos found themselves needing to throw extra after digging their most recent hole. "DangeRuss" continues to look completely washed as a signal caller, and he spent much of Sunday scrambling around and missing wide open receivers for the umpteenth time this season. Denver is now 3-6 and ownership is looking more and more foolish by the day for dishing out over $240 million to Wilson this offseason. The Broncos are set to face the porous Raiders in a divisional matchup in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Stevens performs in larger role versus Timberwolves
Lamar Stevens notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves. The 25-year-old, who had only played in two games this season prior to Sunday, was a spot start in place of Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchel, who both missed the match due to an ankle injury. Stevens made the most of it, recording a season high in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. With the Cavs’ rotation currently being ravaged by injuries, the Penn State product might continue to see increased minutes. However, once the rotation gets healthy, he’ll likely have little to no role.
fantasypros.com
Edmond Sumner scores 13 points in loss to the Lakers
Edmond Sumner totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in the Nets’ 116-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Sumner scored 13.0 points in the Nets’ loss to the Lakers, making it the third consecutive game with a double-digit performance. He is performing well in his starting role, although he may not be as attractive for your fantasy lineups. That could change once Kyrie Irving returns to the fold, as Sumner could be a tremendous asset coming off the bench. It appears he is progressing in a fantasy-friendly direction and could be a sneaky value stash in season-long deep league play. From a daily perspective, it may be a reach to deploy him in GPPs; however, if he could carve out some additional time on the floor, he could find himself in last-piece flier territory. Sumner could certainly be worth investing in for single-game contests.
fantasypros.com
RJ Barrett struggles from field in Sunday's loss to Thunder
RJ Barrett struggled from the field for the Knicks Sunday afternoon, shooting just 20.0% (2-10) from the field on his way to scoring just four points while also grabbing one rebound and recording one steal in a 145-135 loss to the Thunder. Fantasy Impact:. Barrett was unable to continue his...
fantasypros.com
Zach Ertz (knee) officially out for season
Ertz went down in a heap of pain in the first quarter on Sunday, and was immediately ruled out. The 32-year-old will now miss the remainder of the season after operating as a top-5 fantasy TE through the first ten weeks of the season. He concludes the campaign with a 47-406-4 receiving line on 69 targets. Rookie TE Trey McBride will be the next man up for the Cardinals and should see consistent playing time down the stretch of 2022.
fantasypros.com
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Poole starts, drops 36 points in win Monday
Jordan Poole scored 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-10 3P, 5-6 FT) with two rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block across 29 minutes in Golden State’s 132-95 win over the Spurs on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Poole got his third start of the year with Klay Thompson resting and...
fantasypros.com
Duane Washington Jr. scores 21 points in Monday's loss to Heat
Duane Washington Jr. added 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3PT) and four assists in 19 minutes off the bench in Phoenix's 113-112 loss to the Heat on Monday. Washington came off the bench on fire for the Suns, hitting five threes and finishing second on the team in scoring with just 19 minutes played. This was the first time the point guard saw more than seven minutes all season, likely due to the absence of Chris Paul. Washington likely won't repeat this kind of performance, especially if Paul is nearing a return.
fantasypros.com
Courtland Sutton posts devilish numbers in Week 10 loss
Sutton was heavily targeted as the Broncos' WR1 on Sunday but poor throws and missed opportunities ultimately limited him to a mediocre receiving total. WR Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury that could force him out for the foreseeable future, leaving Sutton as the team's far and away top option. Sutton holds a 35-467-1 line through the first nine games of the season and will look to expose the swiss-cheese Raiders' defense in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Cooper Kupp is expected to miss some time with his ankle injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The initial reports on Sunday suggested Kupp avoided a worst-case scenario with his injury, but he will still miss time. He remains without a clear timetable though which we will still have to wait on. Fantasy managers should be prepared to be without Kupp for at least the next 1-2 weeks at the minimum. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee should both see a bump in opportunity in his absence.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) set to practice this week
HC Brandon Staley announced that Keenan Allen is expected to practice ahead of Week 11. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) Allen has missed the previous two games after reaggravating his initial injury but could be set to return against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. His status will certainly depend on how his hamstring reacts to practice reps throughout the week. Justin Herbert desperately needs Allen back on the field, as he has struggled mightily without his top slot receiver.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts accounts for three touchdowns in loss to Commanders
Jalen Hurts completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 28 yards and another touchdown in Monday's loss to the Commanders. Fantasy Impact:. The Eagles' undefeated start to the season came to an end on Monday, but Hurts played well...
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (11/13)
We wrap up another week in the Association with a six-game slate with a 6:00 p.m. EST tip. Yesterday was a decent day for the primer. We had a few excellent calls, like Spencer Dinwiddie, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Haliburton even ended with a good night despite having to leave for some time with an ankle injury before eventually returning to the game.
fantasypros.com
Terry McLaurin goes off in Commanders' Week 10 win
Terry McLaurin was targeted 11 times, catching eight of them for 128 yards on Monday, en route to the Commanders' upset win over Philly. McLaurin is the only receiver to gain over 80 yards against the Eagles' defense this season and he has now done it twice. McLaurin has gotten a huge boost with Taylor Heinicke under center and perhaps the savvy QB did enough to retain that role moving forward. McLaurin fantasy owners should keep an eye out to see if Wentz or Heinicke is under center before finalizing their expectations for the fourth-year wideout in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Austin Hooper hauls in five catches in Week 10 win over Broncos
Hooper has slowly started to produce in an underwhelming Tennessee passing offense, recording at least 30 receiving yards in three of his last five games. The veteran tight end has always flashed the ability to generate positive plays when called upon but is little more than a streaming option ahead of a Week 11 Thursday night road matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks logs four receptions in Week 10 loss
Cooks had a modest day in his return from a one game absence. The veteran wide receiver had a 19 yard touchdown called back during the fourth quarter due to offensive holding. Cooks was second in targets to Nico Collins in the loss, but he figures to continue to command a high target share for the remainder of the season. The Texans will look to get back in the win column when they take on the Commanders in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Stefon Diggs manages 128 scoreless yards in Bills' Week 10 loss
Stefon Diggs was targeted a season-high 16 times, catching 12 of them for 128 yards in his first game against the Vikings since being traded to Buffalo. Diggs did not manage a touchdown for the second consecutive game but eclipsed 100 yards. The superstar wideout flashed his safe floor once again without a score in Week 10, and while he and Allen are healthy they are one of the NFL's best duos. Diggs should remain in fantasy manager's lineups as a bonafide WR1 option.
fantasypros.com
Jason Heyward officially released by Cubs
The Cubs announced their intention to release Heyward toward the end of last season and have now made it official. They still owe Heyward $22 million for next season, but the Cubs opt to let him explore other options while they use the roster spot for younger players. This could free up room in the outfield for players like top prospects Brennan Davis, Alexander Canario, or Pete Crow-Armstrong in 2023.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp doubtful to return in Week 10
Cooper Kupp limped gingerly to the locker room following a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams game against the Cardinals. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The leg injury occurred when Kupp jumped for a pass and landed awkwardly after a Cardinals player hit him. He immediately grabbed his right lower leg and then tentatively limped to the locker room under his own power. He leaves, having caught three passes for -1 yard. We will update you when we have more information.
fantasypros.com
Desmond Bane (toe) to miss at least two weeks
Desmond Bane (toe) has been diagnosed with a grade 2 sprain in his big toe that will leave him sidelined for at least two weeks. (Shams Charania on Twitter) The diagnosis on Bane's toe injury came back on Tuesday, and he is dealing with a sprain that will sideline him for a while. The team is planning to re-evaluate him in two-to-three weeks, and there's a chance his absence could extend beyond that. John Konchar projects to fill Bane's role in the starting lineup while he is absent.
