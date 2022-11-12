Edmond Sumner totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in the Nets’ 116-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Sumner scored 13.0 points in the Nets’ loss to the Lakers, making it the third consecutive game with a double-digit performance. He is performing well in his starting role, although he may not be as attractive for your fantasy lineups. That could change once Kyrie Irving returns to the fold, as Sumner could be a tremendous asset coming off the bench. It appears he is progressing in a fantasy-friendly direction and could be a sneaky value stash in season-long deep league play. From a daily perspective, it may be a reach to deploy him in GPPs; however, if he could carve out some additional time on the floor, he could find himself in last-piece flier territory. Sumner could certainly be worth investing in for single-game contests.

