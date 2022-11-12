ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:. (one, seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one) (four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 5-8-6, Fireball: 5. (five, eight, six; Fireball: five) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 6-0-1, Fireball: 5.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Liberty wins 79-63 over North Carolina Central

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat North Carolina Central 79-63 on Monday night. McGhee added three steals for the Flames (2-1). Brody Peebles shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Shiloh Robinson recorded eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Wake barely gets past Utah Valley in OT

Tyree Appleby saved the night for unbeaten Wake Forest, and proved that practice makes perfect. Appleby dropped in a 3-pointer from the left wing with four-tenths of a second remaining to give the unbeaten Demon Deacons a 68-65 victory over Utah Valley at Joel Coliseum on Tuesday night. Camer Hildreth...
OREM, UT
North Iredell FFA takes part in 68th Annual North Carolina Association Land Judging Career Development Event

The North Iredell High School FFA Chapter participated in the 68th Annual North Carolina Association Land Judging Career Development Event on November 12, 2022, in Franklin County, North Carolina. This event is sponsored by Duke Energy, the Soil Science Society of North Carolina, and MVP Southgate. The senior team placed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
Dispute averted over special election to fill Kiggans' seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a leader of the Democratic-controlled state Senate announced an agreement Tuesday to hold a special election in January to fill the seat of GOP state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress this month. The agreement averts a...
VIRGINIA STATE

