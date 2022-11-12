LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat North Carolina Central 79-63 on Monday night. McGhee added three steals for the Flames (2-1). Brody Peebles shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Shiloh Robinson recorded eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

