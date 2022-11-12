Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (four, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dispute averted over special election to fill Kiggans' seat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a leader of the Democratic-controlled state Senate announced an agreement Tuesday to hold a special election in January to fill the seat of GOP state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress this month. The agreement averts a...
