Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone
On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
247Sports
Riley Leonard posting one of best seasons for a QB in Duke program history
On Saturday, Riley Leonard became just the second quarterback in Duke program history to score 10+ rushing touchdowns and 10+ passing touchdowns in a season. After the win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, the third time Leonard has thrown for two touchdowns in his career, his season tally moved to 13 passing scores and ten on the ground.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
Bulls manager will join Rays as 3B coach
Durham, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday that Durham Bulls manager Brady Williams will join the staff to serve as the third base coach starting at the beginning of the 2023 season. Williams joins Rays manager Kevin Cash, who played for the Durham Bulls during the 2005-2006 season.
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house sells for $1.1 million in Wake Forest
A 3,849-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The property located in the 7300 block of Ledford Grove Lane in Wake Forest was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,050,000, or $273 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
'Justice will be done:' Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods turn out for murder suspect's court hearing
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, the 17-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, made a brief first court appearance on Tuesday. Ross, who went to school with Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane,...
wcti12.com
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Mother Hit by Stray Bullet in Her Home Says Accused Gunman Won’t Face Charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
Two men wanted after woman shot, car riddled with bullets in Harnett County
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. — Harnett County deputies are looking for two men they believe are behind a shooting Monday afternoon near the corner of Lemuel Black and Anderson Creek School roads. Deputies said Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, both 25 and of Raeford, fired shots from a Dodge Charger...
Future of North Hills could be decided in final Raleigh City Council meeting before new leaders take seats
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Hills could look very different in the next few years. A developer on Tuesday will make a new offer to the Raleigh City Council in a push to approve a much-debated rezoning. Kane Realty wants to rezone land within the shopping center to build taller...
cbs17
Multiple people suffering serious injuries after fight leads to stabbing on Glenwood Ave., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning. At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight. Officers said they found multiple people with...
cbs17
Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
Did judge ‘victim blame’ Duke student? Here’s what the NC Appeals Court said.
“As I sit here, I’m reminded of the reason for marriage and commitment,” the Durham judge told the student, who was seeking a no-contact order against a male student she accused of non-consensual sexual contact and stalking.
WRAL News
