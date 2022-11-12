ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone

On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Riley Leonard posting one of best seasons for a QB in Duke program history

On Saturday, Riley Leonard became just the second quarterback in Duke program history to score 10+ rushing touchdowns and 10+ passing touchdowns in a season. After the win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, the third time Leonard has thrown for two touchdowns in his career, his season tally moved to 13 passing scores and ten on the ground.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Bulls manager will join Rays as 3B coach

Durham, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday that Durham Bulls manager Brady Williams will join the staff to serve as the third base coach starting at the beginning of the 2023 season. Williams joins Rays manager Kevin Cash, who played for the Durham Bulls during the 2005-2006 season.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
DURHAM, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house sells for $1.1 million in Wake Forest

A 3,849-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The property located in the 7300 block of Ledford Grove Lane in Wake Forest was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,050,000, or $273 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
WAKE FOREST, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham

The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
DURHAM, NC
