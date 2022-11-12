SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Snow showers will begin the day very light. Some slick spots will be possible during the morning commute on the roadways. The on and off snow showers will taper by the middle of the day. Just a little break before the northwest winds begin to take over and the lake effect snow machine begins cranking again by the late evening. Several inches of lake effect snow are possible in the traditional areas between Wednesday night and Friday. Travel impacts are possible. High of 38 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO