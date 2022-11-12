Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Draft Profile: Jase McClellan, Running Back, Alabama Crimson Tide
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Alabama RB Jase McClellan
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0