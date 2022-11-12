Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas
Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he'll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade.
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KCTV 5
First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City’s first winter event of the season is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Parts of the metro area could see up to two-inches of snow, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A rain and snow mix is expected to begin from 5...
‘Tulsa King’: Terence Winter Says Kansas City Didn’t Feel ‘Remote Enough’ for the Show’s Setting
Terence Winter decided Taylor Sheridan's new mob drama needed a more remote setting, and the name 'Tulsa King' was born.
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
kcur.org
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890
Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
Raymore-Peculiar student injured by school bus
A Raymore-Peculiar student is being treated at a Kansas City-are hospital after a school bus hit her feet Tuesday morning.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case
Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri
The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
jimmycsays.com
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
krcgtv.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0