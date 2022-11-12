ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

WRAL News

Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas

Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he'll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
DURHAM, NC
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight

Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890

Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched

Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
CAINSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
CAMERON, MO
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles

A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
VERSAILLES, MO
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

