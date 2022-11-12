ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

WRAL News

West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down

Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
CLEMMONS, NC
WRAL News

Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. “We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. “We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC mother finds missing bracelet holding baby's ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose viral post about a missing bracelet containing her baby's ashes is feeling some relief. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a...
CLEMMONS, NC
