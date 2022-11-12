CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. “We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. “We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO