West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down
Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
thecarrollnews.com
New scorer’s table on the way
Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
country1037fm.com
Snow Through At Least Tuesday In Parts Of The North Carolina Mountains
And just like that, it looks like winter in some parts of the North Carolina mountains. Snow is reportedly blanketing Blowing Rock and a deep freeze is digging in for the week. Nearly five inches have fallen in some parts of Blowing Rock. Some ski resorts are even talking about opening up early.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
cardinalnews.org
Temporary casino could mean millions in unexpected tax revenue for Danville
Caesars Virginia will open a temporary casino in Danville in 2023, a year ahead of the permanent casino resort, scheduled for 2024. If the temporary casino in Bristol is any indication, this may mean millions more in tax revenue for Danville. Bristol is home to Virginia’s first — and right...
skisoutheast.com
Here We Go! Expect the Roar of Snowguns to Echo Through Several Mountaintops This Evening
We already KNOW that Appalachian Ski Mountain is opening up this Friday, November 18th, so they will unquestionably take advantage of this cold front that looks to be bringing in plenty of cold air for snowmaking. Snowshoe Mountain has announced that they will open November 23rd (the day before Thanksgiving)...
aarp.org
How Grayson County Is Getting Connected
This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
WXII 12
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
Police seek help in identifying North Carolina ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
