West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down

Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
CLEMMONS, NC
thecarrollnews.com

New scorer’s table on the way

Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
aarp.org

How Grayson County Is Getting Connected

This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
