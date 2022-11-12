Read full article on original website
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
gotodestinations.com
11 of The Hottest Breakfast Spots in Albuquerque – (With Photos)
While Albuquerque is best known for its stunning desert landscapes and vibrant culture, the city also boasts a delicious food scene. From New Mexican staples like green chile stew to gourmet dishes from world-renowned chefs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And when it comes to breakfast, Albuquerque does...
KRQE News 13
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
New housing development to go up in place of nearly 100-year-old compound in Nob Hill
One of the most recognizable pieces of property in the heart of Albuquerque will be demolished.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
rrobserver.com
Rio Refills is a business with a mission
Jamie Sandoval’s mobile shop. (Courtesy Jamie Sandoval) Trash and waste are a huge problem on planet Earth these days with consumers going through bags, boxes, straws and other things daily and even hourly. So, Jamie Sandoval started a business to lessen the wasteful behavior here in Rio Rancho. “I...
Scrubs Magazine
Sculptor Builds Tribute to New Mexico Nurses
Artist L.C. Shank is known for making larger than life objects that speak to the human connection. The Sante Fe native is now getting ready to unveil a 12-foot-tall statue dedicated to local healthcare professionals. He was inspired to create the piece after seeing a group of nurses face off against protesters storming up to a hospital in a truck on the news.
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing mother in 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man admitted Tuesday to killing his own mother and putting her body in a cardboard box. John McArthur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Investigators say in 2017, McArthur beat and strangled his mother at their home on Candelaria near Valley High School. He told police he put […]
Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for help in a recent homicide in the East Mountains near Cedro, New Mexico. They say the only item from the crime scene is a red and white beaded necklace. On November 7, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found a body near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. The Sheriff’s […]
Comments / 0