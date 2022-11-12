ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
KTVZ

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They shot a season-high 62.5% from the field. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fantasypros.com

Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
DETROIT, MI
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
DURHAM, NC
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team

In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

