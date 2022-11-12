Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
Major Update On Lakers, Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Off to one of the worst starts in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are searching high and low to find a way to turn things around this season. There are no obvious answers to accomplishing that as Rob Pelinka has put the team in a bad position with some of the moves that he has made the last two offseasons.
KTVZ
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They shot a season-high 62.5% from the field. Six Knicks scored in double figures, led by Cam Reddish, who had a season-high 26 points. RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, got into foul trouble and was held to a season-low four points.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
Russell Westbrook honeymoon is over after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night to move to an awful 2-10 on the 2022-23 season. This gives Los Angeles the worst record in the entire league, setting up the New Orleans Pelicans nicely to get Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. It has been...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup
On this edition of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back, Dalton Trigg recaps Dallas’ big win over the weekend, including Luka Doncic’s 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie’s stellar clutch play.
Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Yardbarker
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Cavs Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
Comments / 0