The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Tuesday 11/1/2022:

• 9:12 am, mail theft, 300 block of Del Monte Street, Sheriff.

• 10:24 am, trespasser, 900 block of Keller, Sheriff.

• 10:47 am, trespasser, 800 block of J Street, Police.

• 11:11 am, missing person, 300 block of Del Norte Street, Sheriff.

• 1:49 pm, custody issue, 800 block of I Street, Police.

• 2:23 pm, civil issue, 300 block of Indian Road, Sheriff.

• 4:05 pm, threats, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 5:54 pm, shoplifters, 1000 block of Highway 101, Police.

6:28 pm, juvenile issue, 200 block of Harding Street, Police.

• 10:59 pm, prowler, 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Sheriff.

• 11:32 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.

Wednesday, 11/2/2022:

• 7:48 am, fire, Harding and Oregon, Police.

• 9:20 am, fire, 100 block of McBeth Way, Fire.

• 11:57 am, assault, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 3:26 pm, threats, 100 block of H Street, Police.

• 5:21 pm, threats, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 5:25 pm, restraining order violation, 500 block of Cooper Avenue, Sheriff.

• 5:27 pm, assault, 800 block of 7th Street, Police.

• 5:32 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 5:39 pm, trespassing, 300 block of Madison Avenue, Sheriff.

• 5:50 pm, fire, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Fire.

• 7:58 pm, assault, 900 block of 3rd Street, Police.

• 9:53 pm, theft, 600 block of J Street, Police.

Thursday, 11/3/2022:

• 6:58 am, fire, 1700 block of Riverside Street, Sheriff.

• 7:03 am, patient smoking in room with oxygen/refusing to stop or give up items, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 7:50 am, transient issue, 200 block of Price Mall, Police.

• 8:05 am, fire, Elk Valley and State Street, Fire.

• 9:43 am, threats, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 11:06 am, trespass, 100 block of Lopez Court, Sheriff.

• 11:59 am, stalking, 500 block of Harding Avenue, Sheriff.

• 12:05 pm, transient issue, 200 block of Harding Street, Police.

• 1:46 pm, transient issue, 200 block of Harding Street, Police.

• 2:58 pm, fire, 500 block of L Street, Fire.

• 3:03 pm, theft, 900 block of Northcrest Drive, Police.

• 3:45 pm, trespassing, 700 block of H Street, Police.

• 3:49 pm, civil issue, 600 block of 5th Street, Sheriff.

• 4:41 pm, shots heard, end of Amador, Police.

• 5:39 pm, fraud, 600 block of Hamilton Avenue, Sheriff.

• 5:55 pm, threats, 300 block of Critter’s Way, Sheriff.

• 7:23 pm, threats, 300 block of 4th Street, Police.

• 7:28 pm, tree down, 101 and mile post 8.2, Tribal Police.

• 11:16 pm, vehicle damage, 2400 block of Kelly Avenue, Highway Patrol.

Friday, 11/4/2022:

• 7:44 am, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Street, Police.

• 8:56 am, assault, 900 block of G Street.

• 9:46 am, runaway, 900 block of Northcrest Drive, Police.

• 10:56 am, water problem, 1700 block of El Monte Road, Sheriff.

• 11:37 am, civil issue, 400 block of Highway 101, Police.

• 12:00 pm, animal issue, 300 block of Redwood Road, Tribal Police.

• 12:42 pm, theft, 100 block of Starfish Way, Sheriff.

• 12:59 pm, sewer issue, 900 block of Highway 101.

• 1:33 pm, fire, 6500 block of South Bank Road, Fire.

• 3:10 pm, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 4:23 pm, theft, 400 block of Tell Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 5:55 pm, found bullets, 1300 block of El Dorado Street, Police.

• 9:09 pm, trespasser, 400 block of H Street, Police responded.

Saturday, 11/5/2022:

• 7:30 am, runaway juvenile, 13500 block of Ocean View Drive, Sheriff.

• 7:42 am, theft, 400 block of Tell Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 8:14 am, hit and run, 600 block of M Street, Police.

• 8:19 am, shots heard, Lake Earl and Staley, Sheriff.

• 9:35 am, theft, 300 block of Del Monte Street, Sheriff.

• 10:44 am, civil issue, 1200 block of 5th Street, Police.

• 11:33 am, fraud, 600 block of Hamilton, Sheriff.

• 12:38 pm, threats, 700 block of Butte Avenue.

• 12:45 pm, theft, 9600 block of Highway 199, Sheriff.

• 1:24 pm, theft, Highway 101 and Washington Boulevard, Sheriff.

• 1:31 pm, theft 1400 block of Inyo Street, Sheriff.

• 3:40 pm, threats, 500 block of M Street, Police.

• 4:34 pm, assault, 800 block of Washington Boulevard.

• 5:38 pm, dog issue, 100 block of Citizens Dock Road, Sheriff.

• 5:47 pm, vegetation fire, Highway 199 and mile post 34.79, Fire.

• 9:05 pm, theft, 600 block of M Street, Police.

Sunday, 11/6/2022:

• 1:55 am, theft, 400 block of M Street, Police.

• 7:42 am, car fire, Walker Road, Fire.

• 9:08 am, trailer fire, 1400 block of Union Street, Fire.

• 1:50 pm, fire, 6500 block of Kings Valley Road, Fire.

• 5:34 pm, transient issue, 700 block of 2nd Street, Police.

Monday, 11/7/2022:

• 2:01 am, physical disturbance, 200 block of 3rd Street, Police.

• 8:33 am, harassment, 2400 block of LeClair Avenue, Sheriff.