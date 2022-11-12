ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
247Sports

Electric freshman Sampson gave Vols ‘extra spark’ in Missouri win

Tennessee had wanted to get Dylan Sampson more involved in its backfield in recent weeks, but had been unable to do so against Kentucky and Georgia the past two weeks. The Vols picked the perfect time to give their electric freshman running back some playing time, and he injected an immediate spark into an offense to help Tennessee pull away from Missouri on Saturday. Sampson had been largely a spectator in SEC play even after drawing rave reviews during training camp and impressing in his previous low-stress appearances, but his insertion into the home finale coincided with the Vols ripping off 38 straight points in a 66-24 win against the Tigers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
GRAY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 North after being hit on the ramp, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of the Infinity G35X failed to yield the right of way after driving on the northbound ramp to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to turn onto a crossover on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday evening near mile marker 71. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Lexus […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

