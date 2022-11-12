Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Related
ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
Kick Time, TV Station Announced For Vols 2022 Regular Season Finale Against Vanderbilt
No.5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) will travel to South Carolina this weekend with intentions of keeping its playoff chances intact. Following that game, the Vols will have to travel Vanderbilt to end the regular season against the Commodores. The kickoff time and TV station for the game has just been ...
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
Electric freshman Sampson gave Vols ‘extra spark’ in Missouri win
Tennessee had wanted to get Dylan Sampson more involved in its backfield in recent weeks, but had been unable to do so against Kentucky and Georgia the past two weeks. The Vols picked the perfect time to give their electric freshman running back some playing time, and he injected an immediate spark into an offense to help Tennessee pull away from Missouri on Saturday. Sampson had been largely a spectator in SEC play even after drawing rave reviews during training camp and impressing in his previous low-stress appearances, but his insertion into the home finale coincided with the Vols ripping off 38 straight points in a 66-24 win against the Tigers.
Touted RB Khalifa Keith 'Loved' Latest Visit to Rocky Top for Vols Win Over Missouri
2023 Parker High School (Ala.) Running Back Khalifa Keith has continued to be a frequent visitor to Rocky Top. Keith de-committed from Kentucky last week, and he returned to Knoxville on Saturday to take in Tennessee's matchup against Missouri. Following the visit, Keith discussed the trip, where ...
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
wvlt.tv
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
WATE
Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 North after being hit on the ramp, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of the Infinity G35X failed to yield the right of way after driving on the northbound ramp to...
wvlt.tv
Cold front flying through today, changing some rain to spotty snow tonight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain flies through this Saturday, but that’s also colder air flying in and bringing down temperatures today to spotty snow showers through Sunday morning. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
THP: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to turn onto a crossover on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday evening near mile marker 71. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Lexus […]
wcyb.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
wcyb.com
Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0