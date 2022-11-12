Tennessee had wanted to get Dylan Sampson more involved in its backfield in recent weeks, but had been unable to do so against Kentucky and Georgia the past two weeks. The Vols picked the perfect time to give their electric freshman running back some playing time, and he injected an immediate spark into an offense to help Tennessee pull away from Missouri on Saturday. Sampson had been largely a spectator in SEC play even after drawing rave reviews during training camp and impressing in his previous low-stress appearances, but his insertion into the home finale coincided with the Vols ripping off 38 straight points in a 66-24 win against the Tigers.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO