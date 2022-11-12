ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Wednesday 11/02:

North Bend

• 3:03 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 3400 block of Liberty Street.

• 4:28 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 7:47 pm, disorderly conduct, Oak and Ohio.

• 8:29 pm, traffic hazard, 500 block of Wall Street.

• 10:27 pm, minor in possession marijuana, 2800 block of Oak Street.

• 11:53 pm, 43 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 2:19 am, threats, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.

• 3:56 am, loud noise, 800 block of Johnson Avenue.

• 3:58 am, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 5:18 am, loud music, 800 block of S 2nd Street.

• 8:08 am, fight, Ocean Boulevard and Norman.

• 9:09 am, juvenile problem, 400 block of Madison Street.

• 11:22 am, traffic hazard, Ocean and Woodland.

• 12:39 pm, fight, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.

• 12:56 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.

• 1:34 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 1:46 pm, 37 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highland and 14th.

• 2:03 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Broadway Street.

• 2:17 pm, fight, Newmark and Y Marina.

• 2:47 pm, fraud, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 3:31 pm, 50 year old male cited for theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 4:30 pm, vicious dog, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 4:46 pm, criminal mischief, 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 5:01 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:03 pm, 54 year old male cited for DUII, 600 block of Fillmore Avenue.

• 5:58 pm, dispute, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.

• 6:33 pm, theft from vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 6:54 pm, phone harassment, 1600 block of Cottonwood Drive.

• 9:26 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III and criminal mischief/37 year old male cited on theft III, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 9:28 pm, assault, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 9:33 pm, theft of bicycle, 200 block of Student Way.

Coquille

• 9:55 am, suspicious conditions, 500 block of Highway 42.

• 9:59 am, suspicious subject, 100 block of N Birch Street.

• 11:33 pm, threats, N Central Boulevard.

Reedsport

• 8:23 am, suspicious activity, 900 block of Winchester Avenue.

• 10:20 am, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.

• 10:40 am, trespassing, 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

• 11:49 am, animal problem, Highway 101 and mile post 208.

• 11:52 am, theft, Ace Hardware.

• 4:36 pm, trespassing, 900 block of Highway Avenue.

• 5:31 pm, traffic complaint, Dairy Queen.

• 10:58 pm, suspicious activity, 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Thursday 11/03:

North Bend

• 8:37 am, theft from vehicle, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 9:22 am, dispute, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 10:37 am, theft, 2700 block of Stanton Street.

• 11:52 am, dog complaint, 2300 block of Marion Avenue.

• 12:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of California Avenue.

• 3:34 pm, theft, 3800 block of Vista Drive.

• 5:01 pm, phone harassment, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 5:13 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 7:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Sherman and Oregon.

Coos Bay

• 9:29 am, 37 year old male cited for theft II, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 9:30 am, burglary, 800 block of Central Avenue.

• 9:59 am, misuse of 911, 600 block of S 10th Street.

• 10:30 am, hit and run accident, Bayshore and Ace Hardware.

• 10:37 am, located wanted subject, 4th and Curtis.

• 11:12 am, theft of electric wheelchair, 1900 block of Shorepines Drive.

• 11:46 am, dog complaint, S 2nd and Johnson.

• 11:52 am, 27 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft II, 200 block of S 2nd Court.

• 12:04 pm, threats, 200 block of N Broadway.

• 12:20 pm, barking dog complaint, 700 block of N 9th.

• 1:39 pm, Oregon State Police arrested 58 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.

• 2:33 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 4:00 pm, 67 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sause Bros Ross Inlet.

• 5:06 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of N Wall Street.

• 5:09 pm, theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 5:12 pm, threats, 800 block of S Broadway Street.

• 5:40 pm, located stolen property, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:51 pm, theft of cell phone, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 6:20 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of S Broadway Street.

• 7:48 pm, theft of bicycle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:12 pm, barking dog, 1200 block of S 11th Street.

• 11:22 pm, graffiti calls, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.

Coquille

• 3:48 pm, theft of services, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.

• 6:39 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Birch Street.

• 6:58 pm, located runaway, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 9:48 pm, juvenile problem, 700 block of E 3rd Street.

Reedsport

• 2:27 am, suspicious activity, Barrone Park.

• 8:09 am, theft, RVFD Station 2 Turner Station.

• 10:44 am, suspicious activity, First Community Credit Union.

• 1:24 pm, elder abuse, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.

• 3:53 pm, disturbance, Reedsport Community Charter School.

• 7:59 pm, animal problem, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

• 8:50 pm, disturbance, Best Western.

Friday 11/04:

North Bend

• 1:25 am, 69 year old cited on Clackamas County Sheriff warrant, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 2:26 am, fire, Roosevelt and Pacific View.

• 12:30 pm, narcotics investigation, 2300 block of Pacific Street.

• 12:55 pm, phone harassment, 2500 block of Broadway Court.

• 1:21 pm, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail for violation restraining order, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 4:00 pm, missing person, 3800 block of Kinney Road.

• 4:24 pm, dog at large, Arthur and Virginia.

• 7:18 pm, injured deer, McCullough Bridge.

• 9:28 pm, disorderly conduct, Dean Man’s Curve.

• 10:47 pm, located missing person, 300 block of Country Club Road.

• 11:22 pm, barking dog, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 1:20 am, noise complaint, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:17 am, 31 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Harriet.

• 7:12 am, Coquille Police served 43 year old male on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 2nd and Central.

• 8:27 am, child related, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:38 am, hit and run accident, 1800 block of Southwest Boulevard.

• 8:53 am, theft of fuel from trucks and additional damage to another vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 8:55 am, 31 year old female cited on theft II, criminal trespass I and a Roseburg Police warrant, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 9:16 am, stolen vehicle, 100 block of Kruse Avenue.

• 10:48 am, 61 year old male cited for theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 11:35 am, criminal mischief and theft from vehicle, 1600 block of N 16th Street.

• 11:48 am, 49 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Clark.

• 11:54 am, burglary, 1100 block of S Broadway Street.

• 12:02 pm, Oregon Department of Corrections served 60 year old male on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 2500 block of Center Street.

• 12:08 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 12:26 pm, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Woodland Drive.

• 1:03 pm, Oregon State Police served 39 year old female on warrant, 3700 block of Portland Road.

• 2:02 pm, theft of bike, 700 block of S 7th Street.

• 2:22 pm, stolen vehicle/unfounded, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:32 pm, unlawful entry into vehicle, 100 block of S Wasson Street.

• 2:33 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle 800 block of Madison Street.

• 2:43 pm, criminal mischief, 2100 block of N 11th Street.

• 3:39 pm, 27 year old male cited for criminal trespass 1 and theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 4:21 pm, phone harassment, 100 block of S Wasson Street.

• 4:49 pm, child related, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:49 pm, family dispute, 700 block of Marshall Avenue.

• 10:55 pm, water problem, S 1st Street and Golden Avenue.

• 11:43 pm, line down, Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Drive.

Coquille

• 6:43 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coquille Police warrant and two Coos Bay Police warrants, 2nd and Central.

• 7:00 am, dead animal in roadway, Highway 42 and N Fork Lane.

• 11:14 am, disruptive subject in park, S Cedar Street.

• 12:06 pm, shoplifters, 200 block of W Highway 42.

• 1:11 pm, civil problem, 200 block of W Highway 42.

• 1:36 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of N Elliott Street.

Reedsport

• 1:53 am, disorderly conduct, Tides Inn Bar and Grill.

• 6:46 am, burglary, Osburn Vet Clinic.

• 10:02 am, stalking, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.

• 10:54 am, road hazard, Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue.

• 3:39 pm, theft, Liquor Locker.

• 5:26 pm, missing person, The Cut.

• 9:06 pm, runaway, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

Saturday 11/05:

North Bend

• 12:53 am, 47 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, Public Square Court and Bay Eye.

• 2:02 am, tree down, Pittum Loop Road.

• 2:22 am, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 11:14 am, dead deer, Sherman and McCullough Bridge.

• 1:22 pm, hit and run accident, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:40 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Union Avenue.

• 2:43 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 3:47 pm, animal abuse, Sherman and California.

• 3:50 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of Exchange.

• 4:60 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.

• 4:58 pm, animal abuse, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 5:28 pm, animal neglect, Sherman Avenue and Grace Church.

• 6:19 pm, shoplifter, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 6:33 pm, injured deer, 2500 block of Broadway Street.

• 8:01 pm, criminal mischief, 2500 block of Newmark Street.

• 8:29 pm, violation of restraining order, 1800 block of Qaxas Street.

• 8:54 pm, shoplifter, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 11:06 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:43 am, water problem, S 1st Street and Golden Avenue.

• 1:39 am, 40 year old male cited on Douglas County warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:25 am, 50 year old male and 54 year old female cited on criminal trespass II, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:54 am, traffic hazard, Newmark and Brussells.

• 8:58 am, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of S 5th Street.

• 10:12 am, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Avenue.

• 11:00 am, disorderly conduct, 600 block of Central Avenue.

• 11:05 am, 44 year old female cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 2nd and Ingersoll.

• 11:06 am, 57 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S 4th and Elrod.

• 11:06 am, theft and fraud, 900 block of Pacific Avenue.

• 11:43 am, 19 year old arrested and transported to Coos County jail on theft I, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:31 pm, disturbance, 700 block of S 7th Street.

• 2:12 pm, disorderly conduct, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.

• 2:32 pm, animal complaint, 700 block of N 2nd Street.

• 4:14 pm, dispute, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 7:34 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:05 pm, vicious dog, 300 block of Radar Road.

• 9:19 pm, loud noise, 1100 block of S 10th Street.

• 10:01 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:32 pm, burglary, 900 block of D Street.

Coquille

• 3:45 pm, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 15.

• 6:20 pm, custodial interference, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.

Reedsport

• 10:31 am, animal problem, Lower Umpqua Veterinary Clinic.

• 11:39 am, trespassing, Best Western.

• 12:05 pm, suspicious activity, 2700 block of Frontage Road.

• 2:26 pm, theft, State Farm Insurance.

• 4:03 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Hemlock Court.

• 8:04 pm, suspicious activity, Ocean Garden Restaurant.

• 9:55 pm, road hazard, mile post 208 and Highway 101.

