New trail in Del Norte County in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa People

The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation (“Nation”) and Redwood National and State Parks (Parks) are excited to announce the completion of a new trail in Del Norte County. The trail is named Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm, whichtranslates to High-Status-Stream/River Trail.

The community of Hiouchi lies within Tolowa Dee-ni' ancestral territory. The name Hiouchi is an anglicized version of the Tolowa word Xaa-yuu-chit. The trail is just under one mile, beginning in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park and ending near the fire station in Hiouchi.

Unlike other trails in Redwood and National State Parks, this trail is pet, bicycle, and pedestrian friendly. The trail is easily accessible, beautiful, and offers a safe location for visitors and locals to enjoy the outdoors near the highway 199 corridor.

It is a priority of Redwood National and State Parks to promote recreational opportunities while maintaining the protection of natural and cultural resources. The planning and construction of the Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm Trail was a collaborative effort between the Parks and the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation. This trail was the first project of the Nation's newly established Tribal Resources Field Crew. The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation looks forward to future partnerships with local, state and federal agencies and opportunities for the field crew to implement projects in its ancestral territory.

“This trail is a symbol of the great work that can be accomplished when we come together as a community,” said Redwood National and State Parks Superintendent Steve Mietz. “This route provides a safe connection between the Hiouchi community and the park away from the noise and danger of the highway and will encourage campers to enjoy the services in Hiouchi. It is an honor to partner with the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation, the original stewards of these lands, to build this beautiful path.”