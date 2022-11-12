ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

New trail in Del Norte County in the ancestral territory of the Tolowa People

The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vsJs_0j8EtbTp00

The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation (“Nation”) and Redwood National and State Parks (Parks) are excited to announce the completion of a new trail in Del Norte County. The trail is named Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm, whichtranslates to High-Status-Stream/River Trail.

The community of Hiouchi lies within Tolowa Dee-ni' ancestral territory. The name Hiouchi is an anglicized version of the Tolowa word Xaa-yuu-chit. The trail is just under one mile, beginning in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park and ending near the fire station in Hiouchi.

Unlike other trails in Redwood and National State Parks, this trail is pet, bicycle, and pedestrian friendly. The trail is easily accessible, beautiful, and offers a safe location for visitors and locals to enjoy the outdoors near the highway 199 corridor.

It is a priority of Redwood National and State Parks to promote recreational opportunities while maintaining the protection of natural and cultural resources. The planning and construction of the Xaa-yuu-chit Tes-dvm Trail was a collaborative effort between the Parks and the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation. This trail was the first project of the Nation's newly established Tribal Resources Field Crew. The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation looks forward to future partnerships with local, state and federal agencies and opportunities for the field crew to implement projects in its ancestral territory.

“This trail is a symbol of the great work that can be accomplished when we come together as a community,” said Redwood National and State Parks Superintendent Steve Mietz. “This route provides a safe connection between the Hiouchi community and the park away from the noise and danger of the highway and will encourage campers to enjoy the services in Hiouchi. It is an honor to partner with the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation, the original stewards of these lands, to build this beautiful path.”

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement

This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Nov. 14

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well

Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
ARCATA, CA
KDRV

Brookings man died in Curry County crash

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A Brookings man is dead today from a crash near the coast. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report today says 41-year-old Allen Shaffar died early yesterday. OSP says Shaffar was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash on US 101 near mile post 344. It says its preliminary investigation shows he was driving north in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he left the roadway yesterday morning. OSP says it responded at approximately 2:43AM and found Shaffar was dead upon the arrival of first responders.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022

Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
ARCATA, CA
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Holiday market kicks off the holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The holiday market at the Expo is where people can get all things Christmas related. The market consists of more than 200 vendors in three different buildings. Operations manager, Rob Holmbeck said this is a way to get people in the mood for the holiday season. "We...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Meth & Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Sentence, Nov. 11

U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on March 6, 2021, law enforcement learned Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County, Oregon with a large quantity of drugs. The next day, law enforcement spotted Lawson driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass, Oregon and conducted a traffic stop. Inside Lawson’s vehicle, officers located a large tool case containing approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers located an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle. On May 4, 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on March 15, 2022, Lawson was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force, Grants Pass Police Department, and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022

Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
ARCATA, CA
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
96
Followers
427
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy