Letter: Mission Possible update

Del Norte Mission Possible (DNMP) wants to accurately inform our community about what we are doing to help homeless persons here. Our organization is strategic in applying for and securing private and public funds. Secondly, we use these funds exactly as they specify. Thirdly, we are seeing tangible rewards for our integrity. Fourthly, we are forming short-term and long-term goals to remain true to our mission statement while also adapting to constant change.

One of the ways to inform you is to use a Q & A format.

Q: “It’s one thing to provide food and clothing to homeless and unhoused families and individuals. But then what do you do to help people beyond that?

A: Our Homeless Services Director, Daphne Cortese-Lambert, reported to the board recently that DNMP had helped 13 people get housed in one month. Homelessness is complex! This is NOT a one-size fits all system! “Creativity, partnership, and persistence is key to housing here,” she reports. Two of our women in the Transitional House have disabilities that were barriers to housing. However placing those two individuals together, their strengths compensate for the other’s areas of weakness. They can become successful partners. These women are now permanently housed without the use of any subsidies, HUD monies, or county programs. With resources from a private donor, two couples were able to clean-out trailers, move them to trailer parks, and establish permanent housing. Thanks to the generosity of the Del Norte Realtors Association, we were able to meet the needs of a family of 5 to get them back home to Texas. Another unhoused client has been placed as a live-in caregiver for someone we helped to get temporary housing last year.

Dr. Elli Kimbauer, Board Member

Del Norte Mission Possible