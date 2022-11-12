ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Letter: Mission Possible update

The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KX6F2_0j8EtXtn00

Del Norte Mission Possible (DNMP) wants to accurately inform our community about what we are doing to help homeless persons here. Our organization is strategic in applying for and securing private and public funds. Secondly, we use these funds exactly as they specify. Thirdly, we are seeing tangible rewards for our integrity. Fourthly, we are forming short-term and long-term goals to remain true to our mission statement while also adapting to constant change.

One of the ways to inform you is to use a Q & A format.

Q: “It’s one thing to provide food and clothing to homeless and unhoused families and individuals. But then what do you do to help people beyond that?

A: Our Homeless Services Director, Daphne Cortese-Lambert, reported to the board recently that DNMP had helped 13 people get housed in one month. Homelessness is complex! This is NOT a one-size fits all system! “Creativity, partnership, and persistence is key to housing here,” she reports. Two of our women in the Transitional House have disabilities that were barriers to housing. However placing those two individuals together, their strengths compensate for the other’s areas of weakness. They can become successful partners. These women are now permanently housed without the use of any subsidies, HUD monies, or county programs. With resources from a private donor, two couples were able to clean-out trailers, move them to trailer parks, and establish permanent housing. Thanks to the generosity of the Del Norte Realtors Association, we were able to meet the needs of a family of 5 to get them back home to Texas. Another unhoused client has been placed as a live-in caregiver for someone we helped to get temporary housing last year.

Dr. Elli Kimbauer, Board Member

Del Norte Mission Possible

Comments / 0

Related
The Triplicate

Former medical building could be demolished

Out in front of an old white weathered building that sprawls across a large lot near the sea in Crescent City, a battered sign promises a better future for the cracking parking lot and vacant clinic claiming the coming development of “luxury condominiums.” But it appears the sign, now also deteriorating after a decade of empty promises, appears to be incorrect. The once well-known medical building, referred to as the...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
96
Followers
429
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy