This Is The Chicago Bears Best Play So Far In 2022

Darnell Mooney's highlight reel or Justin Fields?

Through nine weeks of football, the Chicago Bears surprised some people. The offense found a rhythm lately while the defense struggled, but there were fantastic plays on both sides of the ball. As great as Justin Fields has been, Darnell Mooney made a big statement in the first half as well.

The pair combined for multiple plays on the Bears' Top 10 list on their YouTube channel. But two, specifically, and one rookie sensation on the defensive side stood out as the absolute best plays of the season.

Bears 3 Best Plays In 2022 So Far

3. Darnell Mooney Catch Against Giants

The Bears got aggressive on first down against the New York Giants. With five minutes left in the first quarter and trailing 7-3, Justin Fields took a deep shot to Darnell Mooney.

This was an incredible catch and Fields threw a great ball. It was placed just a bit long but it gave Darnell Mooney the chance to make the play. He did and it was spectacular.

The NFL is raving about Justin Fields' running ability but plays like these give fans hope to finally see a competent passing game.

2. Jaquan Brisker Interception Against New England

As one of the most impressive rookies in the NFL, Jaquan Brisker is truly improving to another level. His unbelievably athletic interception against the Patriots was almost unimaginable.

This is one of those highlights that is truly incredible the first time you see it and it couldn't have come in a more fun and unexpected win. The Bears got a real football player in Brisker.

1. Darnell Mooney One-Handed Catch At Vikings

This particular play is something you don't normally associate with Chicago Bears wide receivers. Darnell Mooney is making a serious case to be considered a true No. 1 wideout. The entire NFL fandom needs to respect him now, especially after this one-handed grab in Minnesota.

After the two-minute warning in the second quarter, the Bears trailed the Vikings 21-3. They were trying to score before the half and at the 50-yard line, Justin Fields took a huge risk.

He threw deep to Mooney:

This moment has to be the best through the first half of the 2022 season. Not only is that something the Bears aren't accustomed to, but it's rare to see something like that with such an explosive and incredible movement.

The Bears showed great poise in finishing this drive with a David Montgomery touchdown run right before halftime and they got the ball to start the third quarter. How often have you said that about Chicago football?

This was also a moment in Justin Fields' career that established a real relationship between him and Mooney. The courage to take the shot and the athletic stretch for the completion is something Bears fans can hopefully come to expect more often.

For the first time in a long time, fans are excited about a Chicago Bears offense.