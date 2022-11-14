Go For a Ride: Oregon Coast Bike Route Plan adopted

After several years of work and extensive public input, the Oregon Coast Bike Route (OCBR) Plan has been adopted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The plan is designed to provide guidance to coastal communities on future bike improvements.

The OCBR plan includes the following key elements:

Overview of wide ranging public involvement work throughout the planning effort.

Route change recommendations along with some new alternate options.

A list of 35 critical needs – also known as “uncomfortable segments.”

Recommendations for addressing the critical needs.

Overview of supportive programs and services that can also support the route (things like camping, wayfinding, education, etc.).

Visit the project webpage to see the final OCBR Plan along with detailed lists (Appendices A-G), of the critical needs, potential design solutions, route changes and more.

The Oregon Coast Bike Route covers 370 scenic miles primarily on Highway 101 from Astoria to Brookings, connecting state parks, coastal communities and panoramic viewpoints, according to ODOT.

"Every year thousands of cyclists ride this route on single or multiday tours. Coastal residents and visitors also use parts of the route to reach school, work, shopping, services and recreation," ODOT states on its Oregon Coast Bike Route Plan website.

Economic Impact

$56.3 million in tourism spending670 full-time jobs66,000 multiday bike trips

What happens next?

For the second summer, ODOT has funded an OCBR Safety Education Campaign including billboards, brochures, and social media outreach.

ODOT is partnering with the City of Yachats to install safety improvements along the curve south of Yachats where people are biking and hiking along the shoulder.

ODOT is partnering with the City of Lincoln City to implement one of the official route changes – taking people biking off of U.S. 101 and along neighborhoods streets (a local bike route) for several miles before getting back onto U.S. 101.

ODOT has partnered with the City of Lincoln City to submit a Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant which, if received, would fund a separated bicycle and pedestrian bridge as recommended in the OCBR Plan.

ODOT has submitted two additional FLAP grants to build separated paths near two interchanges – U.S. 26 (near Seaside) and OR 18 (near Lincoln City) – to improve two “critical needs” identified in the Plan.

ODOT continues work on the statewide Oregon Coast Trail planning effort – working with various land manager agencies and local jurisdictions to plan for closing or improving hiking “gaps” along the highway.

ODOT is pursuing designation for the OCBR to become part of the U.S. Bike Route (USBR) national network. We will be in touch with several communities as part of this effort.

ODOT will update the “paper” copy of the OCBR map.

Oregon Coast Bike Route Plan Purpose

Define needs for improvements to the Oregon Coast Bike Route based on current bicycle infrastructure standards, tourism destinations, and local plans.

Identify future investments that ODOT or local jurisdictions might make to improve safety, accessibility, and enjoyment for tourists and community members alike. Solutions may include supportive programs, capital investments or operational solutions.

Maintain the Oregon Coast Bike Route as a premier bicycle tourism destination while enabling coastal residents to use the route for their everyday needs.