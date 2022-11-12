Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
Trail Hiatus
I’ve endured many challenges on trail, but nothing compares to the conflicting emotions that overwhelmed me on October 20 and thereafter. I was at Sam’s Gap to catch a shuttle to the hostel and eager to FaceTime my siblings who were both in the hospital: my sister delivered her first baby and my brother discovered a tumor on his spine. I’ve never shed tears of happiness and distress simultaneously before; my mind and heart were confused. This uncertainty ached me for a week, making it difficult to continue putting one foot in front of the other. I even began to resent the trail and decided, with only about 160 miles left, that this isn’t how I wanted to complete it. Finishing with a heavy heart would diminish the great accomplishment that this would be. I got off trail, leaving my tramily, to support my family not knowing when I’d return.
thetrek.co
How much money I’m saving, preparation and gear, and NIGHTMARES! Oh my.
Hello all! I’m Sammi, I’m setting off on a 2190+ mile long trip, The Appalachian Trail! Starting at Harpers Ferry and doing a flip flop. And I’m very ready for it, so I think? Who can be ready for something like this until you actually get out there and walk everyday? So my plan is just to go with the flow. I’m pretty good with just flying by the seat of my pants lol. That’s how I did the Foothills Trail in September. Everything went hmm pretty well, I finished in the 6 days I wanted to, so that was good!
thetrek.co
LightHeart Gear Solo Sil-Nylon Tent Review
The search for the perfect lightweight solo long-distance hiking shelter is, it seems, neverending. It’s tricky to strike a balance between weight, durability, ease of assembly (I have seen some seriously Rube Goldberg setups out there), and protection from the elements. In all honesty, despite its status as a...
Comments / 0