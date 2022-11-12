I’ve endured many challenges on trail, but nothing compares to the conflicting emotions that overwhelmed me on October 20 and thereafter. I was at Sam’s Gap to catch a shuttle to the hostel and eager to FaceTime my siblings who were both in the hospital: my sister delivered her first baby and my brother discovered a tumor on his spine. I’ve never shed tears of happiness and distress simultaneously before; my mind and heart were confused. This uncertainty ached me for a week, making it difficult to continue putting one foot in front of the other. I even began to resent the trail and decided, with only about 160 miles left, that this isn’t how I wanted to complete it. Finishing with a heavy heart would diminish the great accomplishment that this would be. I got off trail, leaving my tramily, to support my family not knowing when I’d return.

12 HOURS AGO