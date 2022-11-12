ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Body found in underwater cave may be scuba diver who vanished two years ago

A body that was found last week in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday, a week after it was notified that two recreational divers had discovered a possible body near the ocean floor in a cave system on Santa Cruz Island.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy