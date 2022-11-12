Read full article on original website
Arizona governor and House races still toss-ups as more ballots get counted
The race for Arizona governor is still a toss-up, as are two House races. Some are complaining about how long it's taking to count all the ballots but state officials say this wait not abnormal. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is in Phoenix with the latest.
CBS News
Projected Maryland Governor Wes Moore announces first members of his administration
Projected Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the first members of his leadership on Monday. This comes a week after the Associated Press projected Moore to win the Gubernatorial election over Republican candidate Dan Cox. Moore announced Fagan Harris as Chief of Staff, Tisha Edwards as Secretary of Appointments, Amanda La...
CBS News
Travelers told to avoid Tahoe due to traffic and pollution
It is normally a good thing when either a town or a tourist attraction lands on a travel guide. In Lake Tahoe's case, it landed on a list of places people should avoid traveling.
Body found in underwater cave may be scuba diver who vanished two years ago
A body that was found last week in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday, a week after it was notified that two recreational divers had discovered a possible body near the ocean floor in a cave system on Santa Cruz Island.
18 children and driver hospitalized with injuries after school bus crash in Kentucky
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and "we are responding swiftly," Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
