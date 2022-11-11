ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

News 8 WROC

Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center holds grand opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday. Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Lamron

School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus

In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
GENESEO, NY
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport native elected president of American Chemical Society

Mary K. Carroll, a 1982 graduate of Spencerport High School, has been elected as 2023 president-elect of the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society with 151,000 members in 140 countries. Carroll, an analytical chemist, is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College in Schenectady....
SPENCERPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton Apple Fest winners announced

Organizers say the Hilton Apple Fest, which was held October 1 and 2, was very successful this year thanks to all the crafters, food groups, entertainers, farmers market vendors, apple growers, veterans, commercial vendors, not-for-profit groups, sponsors, volunteers, and visitors. There were many winners at the Hilton Apple Fest. Apple...
HILTON, NY
The Lamron

The infuriating reasons why group work is important

At this point in our academic careers, we have all experienced the joys of group work. As a person who despises said group work, anytime a professor announces a project in which we must work with our peers, I find myself dreading the weeks to come. Although I am a group work hater, I recognize that there is an importance to working with our peers toward a common goal. The following are some of the biggest reasons that group work is not only important in college, but in the grand scheme of things.
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members

Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
GENESEO, NY
iheart.com

Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
ROCHESTER, NY

