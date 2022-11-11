At this point in our academic careers, we have all experienced the joys of group work. As a person who despises said group work, anytime a professor announces a project in which we must work with our peers, I find myself dreading the weeks to come. Although I am a group work hater, I recognize that there is an importance to working with our peers toward a common goal. The following are some of the biggest reasons that group work is not only important in college, but in the grand scheme of things.

GENESEO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO