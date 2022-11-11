Read full article on original website
Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center holds grand opening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday. Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor […]
The Lamron
School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus
In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
WKBW-TV
Niagara Produce of Elma carries on long family tradition with new specialty store on Transit Road
ELMA (WKBW) — There is a new option for shoppers looking for fresh produce and specialty meats in the Southtowns. The stunning new Niagara Produce of Elma has officially opened at 3131 Transit Road. "It's been wonderful, all of the customers love the space, they love how it's laid...
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
WGRZ TV
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
wnynewsnow.com
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport native elected president of American Chemical Society
Mary K. Carroll, a 1982 graduate of Spencerport High School, has been elected as 2023 president-elect of the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society with 151,000 members in 140 countries. Carroll, an analytical chemist, is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College in Schenectady....
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton Apple Fest winners announced
Organizers say the Hilton Apple Fest, which was held October 1 and 2, was very successful this year thanks to all the crafters, food groups, entertainers, farmers market vendors, apple growers, veterans, commercial vendors, not-for-profit groups, sponsors, volunteers, and visitors. There were many winners at the Hilton Apple Fest. Apple...
The Lamron
The infuriating reasons why group work is important
At this point in our academic careers, we have all experienced the joys of group work. As a person who despises said group work, anytime a professor announces a project in which we must work with our peers, I find myself dreading the weeks to come. Although I am a group work hater, I recognize that there is an importance to working with our peers toward a common goal. The following are some of the biggest reasons that group work is not only important in college, but in the grand scheme of things.
Monroe County’s number of flu cases more than double to over 500
According to the data, Monroe County has 536 confirmed cases of Influenza.
13 WHAM
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
The Lamron
Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members
Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
iheart.com
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
