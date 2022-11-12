Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka
A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
kymkemp.com
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
kymkemp.com
‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
lostcoastoutpost.com
De-Invited House Guest Helped Off the Premises by Deputies After a Little Bit of Havoc, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna for the report of an unwanted person attempting to gain entry into a residence.
kymkemp.com
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement
This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Search for Trespassing Suspect South of Ferndale
Law enforcement officers are searching for a white male adult after a report of three individuals trespassing on a property off Price Creek Road south of Ferndale. Around 10:30 a.m. on November 15, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trespassing report. Two individuals were detained, one fled. Rio Dell Police Department and CHP officers were requested for back up.
kymkemp.com
The Sky Is Smiling!
About 11:45 this morning, a smile (perhaps one might call it a smirk) appeared in the skies over Eureka. Thanks to the mysterious skywriter for sharing a bit of whimsey to brighten our day!
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
kymkemp.com
For or Against? In 2024, the Controversial Cannabis Reform Initiative Is on the Ballot for Humboldt County Voters
In March of 2024, Humboldt County voters will have the option of voting for or against the Humboldt County Cannabis Reform Initiative (HCRI) that aims to “protect the County’s residents and the environmental harm caused by large-scale cultivation.”. Why the Initiative?. One of the proponents, Mark Thurmond, a...
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Nov. 14
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
kymkemp.com
‘Sophie Is Our Resident Silly Girl!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sophie. I am a female, blue dappl Catahoula Leopard Hound and...
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville
A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Fighting Against Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program Hosts Town Hall in Redway This Wednesday
In response to Humboldt County’s abatement program, which they claim levels excessively burdensome fines, a non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice, will be hosting what they are billing as a town hall and free dinner, Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m., at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. The Institute for Justice (IJ), which just filed a Federal class action lawsuit against the Humboldt County’s cannabis abatement program in October, invites all who were impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how IJ is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
kymkemp.com
Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family
A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
kymkemp.com
Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
kymkemp.com
Henderson Center Merchant’s Association Holding Annual Holiday Open House This Thursday
This is a press release from the Henderson Center Merchant’s Association:. Kick off your holiday season with family and friends at the annual Henderson Center Merchant Association’s Holiday Open House. Thursday, November 17 from 5:00-8:00pm. This long-standing tradition provides a gathering place for the community to meet and enjoy special treats like cookies and hot chocolate, some entertainment and 3 hour only shopping specials at participating businesses!
kymkemp.com
Suspect in Trinity County Double Homicide Had Traumatic Brain Injury
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. As of Friday, November 11, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the double homicide from November 7, 2022. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, David Whitehouse, had previously suffered a Traumatic...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
