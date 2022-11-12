Read full article on original website
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Sacramento makes thousands of dollars available for some child care centers, homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Sacramento that are in high need of child care services could soon be getting some help through stipends for centers and homes. Family child care homes and centers could get $5,000, and center-based programs could receive $7,500. The city said the money is being given to help an industry […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Agrees to Look at $40 Million “Garbage Juicer” Facility
Last week, the Brentwood City Council agreed to take the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility—dubbed the “garbage juicer” by staff. At the Nov. 8 meeting, the council voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Anergia...
acwa.com
More Water Agencies Join Agreement to Improve the Health of Rivers and Landscapes
Water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay-Delta watershed, the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) announced Nov. 10. The three Tuolumne River signatories – San...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
20 people, including employees, convicted in California DMV corruption cases
Over a dozen people in California were convicted and sentenced in connection to a series of Department of Motor Vehicle corruption cases throughout the state, including in the Los Angeles area, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said in a news release that the 20 defendants included DMV employees, owners of trucking schools, […]
SFGate
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
SFGate
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
247Sports
California LB Tyler Jacklich starting to rack up offers
Modesto (Calif.) Catholic linebacker Tyler Jacklich is starting to see offers roll in. In the last few weeks, Jacklich has added offers from Southern Utah, Northern Colorado and San Diego. He already had offers from Idaho and Western Oregon. And more schools have been in contact. "Montana has been recruiting...
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
deltacollegian.net
District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti
Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
Calaveras Enterprise
Local gold discoveries could combat inflation, geologist says
Twain Harte-based geologist and archaeologist Richard Lundin recently announced a discovery that he believes could be a remedy for the current slump in the U.S. economy, while also helping to clean up old tailings left behind by mining activities of the past. Lundin, who is the former president of the...
KTVU FOX 2
California Chevron station sells winning $41 million lottery ticket
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Some lucky gas station customer in Sacramento won $41 million and the manager at the Chevron said he wonders if the big winner is a regular customer. "That would be nice, somebody that we know, somebody that we see every day," General Manager Sunny Singh told KCRA in Sacramento over the weekend. "You hear about it happening in other cities all the time. This time it's someone local, so that's good."
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
