San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sneakernews.com

Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors

Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
DURHAM, NC

