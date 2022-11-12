ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, TX

Overtime 2-point conversion ends Ryan’s season in loss to Red Oak

By Caleb Yum For the Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago

RED OAK — Ryan’s season came to an end Friday night as a blown 21-point lead and a gutsy 2-point conversion from Red Oak led to a 29-28 loss in overtime.

“We had it covered; they just made a play,” Ryan coach David Henigan said of the final play.

Buy Now Ryan running back Kalib Hicks jukes a defender during Ryan's 29-28 overtime loss Friday. Hicks had 193 yards against Red Oak. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Denton, TX
