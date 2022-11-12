Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police identify driver accused of striking man with car during domestic argument
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have opened an attempted murder case after they say a female driver intentionally struck a man in Kahaluu on Monday morning during a domestic argument. Officials said 22-year-old Itiare Fonoti faces an attempted murder charge in the case. Investigators said the incident happened around 9:50 a.m....
bigislandnow.com
Police renew request for information about Kona runaway
Big Island police are again asking the public for its assistance with finding a 14-year-old Kailua-Kona boy who was reported as a runaway. Kamalii M.K. Lawelawe was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kona, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack. He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short curly reddish hair and brown eyes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
10-year-old Hilo boy found safe, Hawaii police say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say a 10-year-old boy previously missing Tuesday has been located safe and in good health. Kainoha Nowell, 10, was last seen in the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was initially reported as a runaway, however authorities grew increasingly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars
Analysts: Trump's presidential announcement puts Hawaii's GOP leaders in a 'tough spot'. Colin Moore, HNN political analyst, said Trump's brand hasn't been very popular in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins. A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOJ: California man admits to trafficking meth, fentanyl into Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man has admitted to mailing nearly a pound of methamphetamine and 300 pills containing fentanyl to a UPS store in Hawaii in November 2019. Officials said Edward Kim’s co-conspirator in Hawaii was supposed to pick up the packages at the store but he was intercepted...
KITV.com
Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. On the south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach in Waikiki.
KITV.com
Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week. The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, stealing firearms and drug possession
Hiram Kawelu III, 34 of Hilo, was arrested and charged with 11 offenses, including burglary, theft of two firearms, felon in possession of guns and ammunition, possession of oxycodone and terroristic threatening, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said. The charges arise from an Oct. 16 incident on the...
americanmilitarynews.com
4 military personnel arrested in Hawaii child solicitation sting
A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii netted the arrests of four individuals on charges related to the solicitation of minors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Monday that those arrested were two sailors, one National Guard member and one soldier. The operation in August...
KITV.com
Hawaii ranks among last for early diagnosis of lung cancer, report shows
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 2022 State of Lung Cancer report reveals that Hawaii ranks last in the nation for early-stage diagnosis of lung cancer. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report was released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This is the second year in a row, Hawaii has ranked last in the nation for early diagnosis.
RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies
As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
mauinow.com
Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire
On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island Veterans Day Parade returned with smiling faces and American flags waving
The huge U.S. flag above Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo waved in the wind Saturday morning, while the crowd below celebrated the men and women who dedicated themselves to protecting the country and its freedoms. It was the return of the Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade, which had been canceled for...
KITV.com
Hawaii Medical Service Association invests $125,000 to support youth mental health initiatives statewide
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a hundred thousand dollars is going towards battling the mental health crisis among Hawaii's youth. The Hawai'i Medical Service Association announced today $125,000 will go toward supporting several statewide initiatives and programs in response to the urgent need for mental health resources.
KITV.com
Caring for the caregiver: National Family Caregivers month
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - November is National Family Caregivers Month and with Hawaii’s aging population, kupuna is looking to age in place, creating a role for a caregiver. Bonnie Castonguay, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer for Vivia by Ho'okele Home Care say the state has over 115,000 people providing...
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
