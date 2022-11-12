Register now for 2023 OSU Coos County Master Gardener volunteer training

The Coos County Extension Service is offering a 6-week Master Gardener training course beginning January 12, 2023.

Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who share safe, effective gardening practices with the community through Plant Clinics, garden seminars and involvement in plant sales and community booths. Training for the program comes through OSU professionals and local experts who offer research-based information to help gardeners, or wanna-be gardeners, increase their gardening enjoyment and knowledge.

On the agenda are classes on soils, compost, plant diseases, botany, entomology, bees, and much more. Training participants will receive a copy of Sustainable Gardening: the Oregon and Washington Master Gardener Handbook, plus detailed handouts.

To become an OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, participants must attend all the training sessions, pass an open-book exam, and volunteer 40 hours of service to the community from mid-February through the end of October. Cost of the 6-week training is $150, $50 of which is refunded upon completion of the program requirements. All of the courses will be held at the Extension Service office in Myrtle Point. Classes are held every Thursday, from 9 am to 4 pm. This year there will also be a Saturday pruning field trip class on February 4, 2023 in Coquille.

Those interested in particular topics, but not in taking the full training, may attend classes on a drop-in basis. Cost for individual classes is $10 per half day, or $15 for both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Class size is limited, so early application is recommended. Request an application packet by calling the Extension Service at 541-572-5263, ext. 25240 or 25299, or visit https://beav.es/5No to register online (must register online to pay by credit card). Applications must be received by Dec. 16, 2022.

For more information contact Master Gardener Coordinator Samantha Clayburn at 541-572-5263, ext. 25299.