ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World

Removing gorse and having fun

The World
The World
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xebvD_0j8EpbKz00

The Gorse Action Group and Coos Watershed Association recently teamed up with other local organizations to offer a "Gorse Pedal & Pull" event at the Whiskey Run Mountain Bike trails.

The event was a mix of gorse pulling and relay-style mountain biking, where teams were judged based on the diameter and quantity of gorse roots they pulled and the number of laps they could bike in-between.

It was a fun and very productive day. The participants pulled at least 500 gorse plants (from tiny to massive) and estimate it was about eight cubic yards of material.

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Looking Back: Winter hay storage

Hay goes up for winter storage. The barn in this picture was built just two years before. The reader who submitted it said they would hold a lantern for their dad when he would go to the hay loft to get hay down in the winter, as they didn’t yet have electricity. The reader is in their 80s and said at the time the photo was submitted that the barn is still in wonderful shape. “I had the most wonderful life,” they said. “The home farm was sold to a wonderful couple.” (Submission information unavailable. If you have more information, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at janelle.atyeo@lee.net or 605-681-7040)
KSST Radio

Master Gardener: This And That For November

When mums finish blooming and start turning brown, there’s always the question of what to do with them during winter. Well, take a look at the shrub base. There should be shoots emerging at the base of each flowering stalk. These are next year’s stems. So, leave them alone and remove everything down to 1-2 inches in height. Don’t trim any of the newly emerging clumps.
thededicatedhouse.com

Lawn Care Services: 3 Tips for Getting a Perfect Lawn

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you looking to get your lawn in perfect shape? Is your yard dry or desert-like in places? Is it brown and dry or green and bright? What is your preference? If you answered all or some of those questions with “yes,” you might need lawn care.
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Container trees

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you are willing to wheel a tree in and out of your house (or heated patio) twice a year, welcome to the wide world of container tree options. By taking freezing temperatures out of the equation, growing a tree in a container opens the door to tropical fruit trees. Most select a lime or lemon tree. There are also several options of oranges they do well in miniature form. Keep in mind these are TREES. They will grow to the container you plant them in. It is important never to move a container tree...
TEXAS STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter

Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
The Columbus Dispatch

Crews are collecting 'unusually' large amounts of leaves

Director of Public Service Kevin Weaver said every year is different, but this year’s leaves dropped all in a short period of time, which is very efficient for collection, but makes it slow to complete the collection rounds. “This is very unusual,” he said. “We had to go back...
gardeningknowhow.com

Wintering Begonias: Overwintering A Begonia In Cold Climates

Begonia plants, regardless of type, cannot withstand freezing cold temperatures and require appropriate winter care. Overwintering a begonia is not always necessary in warmer environments, as winters are generally less severe. However, to ensure proper begonia care, you should be wintering over begonias indoors if you live in areas prone to freezing temperatures, such as northern climates.
The Madras Pioneer

Gardening Journeys: Winer Rock Gardening

Marilyn Clark offers tips on creating a beautiful rock garden to enjoy year roundWinter is here. What is a gardener to do? I'm dreaming up plans for next year, hoping to renovate my rock garden. I built it many years ago with very little knowledge, and primarily as a place to put the rocks I dug up trying to plant trees! Since joining the North American Rock Garden Society, I've been exposed to numerous examples, and learned how perfect they are for our Central Oregon Climate. So, what is a rock garden and why are...
OREGON STATE
techeblog.com

Inventor Uses LEGO Parts to Build a Functional Interactive Race Car Simulator Game

There’s no LEGO equivalent of using a real tractor to play Farming Simulator, although one inventor came somewhat close with this fully-functional interactive race car simulator game. The most important part is the makeshift treadmill made from LEGO Technic pieces, which is used by the car to avoid other vehicles.
Family Handyman

Guide To Outdoor Christmas Trees

Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
myzeo.com

Lawn Fertilization: When Is the Best Time to Fertilize Your Lawn?

Do you want to know the best time to fertilize your lawn? Keeping up with your lawn care responsibilities is essential to keeping your lawn at its best. The type of care you give your lawn depends on a variety of factors. Knowing what season your grass uses certain nutrients allows you to plan accordingly.
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
228
Followers
621
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy