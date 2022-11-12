Removing gorse and having fun

The Gorse Action Group and Coos Watershed Association recently teamed up with other local organizations to offer a "Gorse Pedal & Pull" event at the Whiskey Run Mountain Bike trails.

The event was a mix of gorse pulling and relay-style mountain biking, where teams were judged based on the diameter and quantity of gorse roots they pulled and the number of laps they could bike in-between.

It was a fun and very productive day. The participants pulled at least 500 gorse plants (from tiny to massive) and estimate it was about eight cubic yards of material.