Mick Schumacher’s days at Haas are over: Scott Michell-Malm believes Kevin Magnussen’s P1 in Brazil was the final nail in the coffin

Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
Another week in Formula 1, another week where the spotlight is on this year’s double world champions for all the wrong reasons. After the cost-cap saga and Sky Sports boycott that has overshadowed Red Bull’s imperious march to Drivers and Constructors glory in the past month, Christian Horner’s team have now completed an unwanted hat-trick. That spotlight shows no sign of dimming.Max Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders in the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, ignoring an instruction from his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to make way for Sergio Perez, is as selfish as it is...
‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil
Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'not concerned' about racing with Max Verstappen in future after collision
Lewis Hamilton insisted he is "not concerned" about racing Max Verstappen in future, despite a collision which may have cost him the race win in Sao Paulo. The two rivals went wheel-to-wheel into the second corner at Interlagos following a Safety Car restart early in Sunday's race, but collided and both were forced off the track, seeing Hamilton drop from second to eighth while Verstappen needed to pit for a new front wing.
Max Verstappen disobeys Red Bull team orders with Sergio Perez fuming at Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim sixth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points...
Lewis Hamilton says relationship with George Russell 'won't be a problem' for Mercedes in 2023
Lewis Hamilton says he is confident that he and team-mate George Russell will be able to maintain a strong working relationship next season, even if Mercedes are back in title contention. Russell, 24, has impressed in his debut season with Mercedes, claiming his maiden Grand Prix victory - and the...
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1
SAO PAULO (AP) — When members of Formula One team Haas gathered at the Interlagos paddock on Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen's unexpected pole position for the next day's sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party. And soon the 23-year-old...
When is Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
George Russell captures first F1 win as Lewis Hamilton completes Mercedes one-two at Brazilian Grand Prix
George Russell claimed the first win of his Formula One career as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Pole-sitter Russell delivered an electric start at Interlagos before expertly surviving a late safety car as Mercedes finally got off the mark at the penultimate round of the season.The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of Hamilton, Jenson Button and David Coulthard to become only the fourth British winner of a Grand Prix this century.Russell’s supreme performance, 24 hours after he triumphed in Saturday’s sprint race, followed another altercation between Hamilton and Verstappen.Hamilton recovered from the collision to...
Motor racing-Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed "who he really is"
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez said team mate Max Verstappen showed "who he really is" after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Martin Brundle: George Russell stays calm to win Sao Paulo GP as Lewis Hamilton clashes with Max Verstappen
In the rarefied air at 780 metres above sea level and between the lakes and unyielding walls, this short Interlagos track, which is part drag strip part mountain pass, delivered a memorable three days of Formula 1 yet again. I must begin with congratulating George Russell on the first GP...
Russell, Mercedes Take First Victory in Brazil
Sunday’s grand prix in Sao Paulo continued what was certainly one of the best weekends of Formula One action during the 2022 season. With Mercedes starting on the front row after a dominant performance in Saturday’s sprint race, the team looked to win their first race of the season and make a real push for second in the Constructors’ Championship standings.
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
F1: Five Takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)
A very chaotic Sunday afternoon brought more than just exhilarating racing. Here are 5 takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. The diehard Brazilian fans gathered this weekend for Formula 1’s penultimate race, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Fans saw a familiar team return to winning ways, loads of drama, and a weekend filled with nonstop action. Adding to the legacy that Brazil and Interlagos hold within Formula 1.
