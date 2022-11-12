“We would have been in front of Haas,” Lando Norris rues “bad luck” for missing out on P1 during Brazil qualifying

Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Max Verstappen Shows True Colors by Rejecting Red Bull F1 Team Orders in Brazil
Red Bull approved Max Verstappen to pass teammate Sergio Perez in a bid to try and overhaul Fernando Alonso, and potentially Charles Leclerc, in Brazil on Sunday. But when it was clear Verstappen was unable to overtake Alonso, they issued an instruction for Verstappen to relinquish sixth place back to Perez.
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
SkySports
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision
Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
NBC Sports
Mick Schumacher waits on Haas decision that will determine his future in F1
SAO PAULO — When members of the Haas F1 team gathered at the Interlagos paddock Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s unexpected pole position for the next day’s sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party because of his uncertain future.
Ferrari Addresses Rumors on F1 Team Boss Mattia Binotto’s Future
Italian newspapers reported that Frederic Vasseur could be in line to take over as team principal during the offseason.
Motor racing-Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed "who he really is"
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez said team mate Max Verstappen showed "who he really is" after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Autoweek.com
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
dallasexpress.com
Russell, Mercedes Take First Victory in Brazil
Sunday’s grand prix in Sao Paulo continued what was certainly one of the best weekends of Formula One action during the 2022 season. With Mercedes starting on the front row after a dominant performance in Saturday’s sprint race, the team looked to win their first race of the season and make a real push for second in the Constructors’ Championship standings.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Five Takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)
A very chaotic Sunday afternoon brought more than just exhilarating racing. Here are 5 takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. The diehard Brazilian fans gathered this weekend for Formula 1’s penultimate race, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Fans saw a familiar team return to winning ways, loads of drama, and a weekend filled with nonstop action. Adding to the legacy that Brazil and Interlagos hold within Formula 1.
Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher is facing an uncertain future at Haas beyond the conclusion of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Who could replace him?. Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas is set to expire at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and it is seen as increasingly unlikely that he will be back with the sport’s lone American team in 2023.
