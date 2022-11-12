ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“We would have been in front of Haas,” Lando Norris rues “bad luck” for missing out on P1 during Brazil qualifying

By Rishabh Negi
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Autoweek.com

Max Verstappen Shows True Colors by Rejecting Red Bull F1 Team Orders in Brazil

Red Bull approved Max Verstappen to pass teammate Sergio Perez in a bid to try and overhaul Fernando Alonso, and potentially Charles Leclerc, in Brazil on Sunday. But when it was clear Verstappen was unable to overtake Alonso, they issued an instruction for Verstappen to relinquish sixth place back to Perez.
The Independent

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second

George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hints Max Verstappen is envious of his success after Brazil collision

Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth.Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence...
NBC Sports

Mick Schumacher waits on Haas decision that will determine his future in F1

SAO PAULO — When members of the Haas F1 team gathered at the Interlagos paddock Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s unexpected pole position for the next day’s sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party because of his uncertain future.
Autoweek.com

Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
dallasexpress.com

Russell, Mercedes Take First Victory in Brazil

Sunday’s grand prix in Sao Paulo continued what was certainly one of the best weekends of Formula One action during the 2022 season. With Mercedes starting on the front row after a dominant performance in Saturday’s sprint race, the team looked to win their first race of the season and make a real push for second in the Constructors’ Championship standings.
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Five Takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)

A very chaotic Sunday afternoon brought more than just exhilarating racing. Here are 5 takeaways from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. The diehard Brazilian fans gathered this weekend for Formula 1’s penultimate race, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Fans saw a familiar team return to winning ways, loads of drama, and a weekend filled with nonstop action. Adding to the legacy that Brazil and Interlagos hold within Formula 1.
FanSided

Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Mick Schumacher in 2023

Mick Schumacher is facing an uncertain future at Haas beyond the conclusion of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Who could replace him?. Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas is set to expire at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and it is seen as increasingly unlikely that he will be back with the sport’s lone American team in 2023.

