Charles Lowrie
22h ago
we picked up a young cat from a local shelter that was marked for extermination and told it was a runt and would have health issues , it's now 18 pounds and never been sick in 9 years. best cat I've ever had.
scott L.
15h ago
picked up a 4 month old black cur mix from a shelter. he weighed 36 lbs. 2 yrs and a DNA test later, my mastiff, anatolian shepherd, cur dog mix weighs 148 lbs and when he stands on his back legs is the same height as my 5'3 wife. love him to death but you never know what u gonna get. always be prepared
irishjack
20h ago
Years ago a friend got a mixed breed for his son. He asked me if I thought it would get big. A rotweiller, mastiff mix. I said no, it shouldn't be more than 150 pounds when mature. He retuned it and got a beagle.
