Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (basketball): Louisville by 5.5. —Spread check (football): Louisville by 3.5. —The Louisville women’s basketball team is up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s AP top 25 poll. —Congrats to the U of L men’s soccer team, which has earned a berth to the NCAA...
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Appalachian State preview: Cards look to avoid 0-3 start
Louisville Cardinals (0-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Robert Lee (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) Favorite: Louisville by 5.5. Series: Louisville leads, 1-0 Only Meeting: Louisville won, 80-53, on Nov. 23, 2009 in Louisville. Projected Starting Lineups:. Statistics:. Appalachian State’s Season to Date:...
Card Chronicle
Louisville drops third straight game by 1-point
The good news Tuesday night was that, for the first time this season, Louisville men’s basketball fans got to celebrate a Cardinal victory inside the KFC Yum Center. The bad news is that moments later it was taken away. A last second layup by U of L guard El...
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 11 of the season. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 31-16 win over (...)
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville vs. Appalachian State
I feel it in my bones: Louisville is going to win a basketball game tonight.
Card Chronicle
Kickoff time set for Louisville-Kentucky Governor’s Cup battle
Louisville’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup game has been slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 26. The SEC Network will have the television coverage of the game. The Cards are currently in the midst of their worst stretch against the Cats since...
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: App State
They did not quit after looking horrid in the 1st, outscoring the victors by 12 in the 2d. Kenny Payne, forced to do so because of Jae’Lyn Withers foul trouble, did adjust in the 2d, playing Hercy Miller, moving El Ellis to the 2. Still . . . Turnovers:...
Card Chronicle
Film Review: Louisville-Wright State
-I’ll go ahead and say it…there are nine plays on the film review, and six of them are effort-based. I don’t understand how that happens. I’d love to break plays down and show why someone is open or how the play works, but there just isn’t much opportunity for those videos right now.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
WYFF4.com
Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media
ANDERSON, S.C. — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media. (Watch the video above provided by a viewer) A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
FOX Carolina
Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Upstate school districts announce changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate school districts announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. Easterly winds of 10 to […]
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home.
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Upstate family speaks out after woman and baby found dead
The family of Clarrissa Winchester, spoke to 7NEWS on Friday, after she was found dead with her newborn son Wednesday night.
Comments / 0