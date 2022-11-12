ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (basketball): Louisville by 5.5. —Spread check (football): Louisville by 3.5. —The Louisville women’s basketball team is up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s AP top 25 poll. —Congrats to the U of L men’s soccer team, which has earned a berth to the NCAA...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Appalachian State preview: Cards look to avoid 0-3 start

Louisville Cardinals (0-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-0) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Robert Lee (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) Favorite: Louisville by 5.5. Series: Louisville leads, 1-0 Only Meeting: Louisville won, 80-53, on Nov. 23, 2009 in Louisville. Projected Starting Lineups:. Statistics:. Appalachian State’s Season to Date:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville drops third straight game by 1-point

The good news Tuesday night was that, for the first time this season, Louisville men’s basketball fans got to celebrate a Cardinal victory inside the KFC Yum Center. The bad news is that moments later it was taken away. A last second layup by U of L guard El...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Kickoff time set for Louisville-Kentucky Governor’s Cup battle

Louisville’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup game has been slotted for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 26. The SEC Network will have the television coverage of the game. The Cards are currently in the midst of their worst stretch against the Cats since...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: App State

They did not quit after looking horrid in the 1st, outscoring the victors by 12 in the 2d. Kenny Payne, forced to do so because of Jae’Lyn Withers foul trouble, did adjust in the 2d, playing Hercy Miller, moving El Ellis to the 2. Still . . . Turnovers:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Film Review: Louisville-Wright State

-I’ll go ahead and say it…there are nine plays on the film review, and six of them are effort-based. I don’t understand how that happens. I’d love to break plays down and show why someone is open or how the play works, but there just isn’t much opportunity for those videos right now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy