Breakthrough Therapy Bulevirtide was Safe, Effective, and Improved Quality of Life for Hepatitis Patients
Three posters on the subject were presented at The Liver Meeting and were among the meeting’s key presentation highlights called “Best of the Liver Meeting.”. Bulevirtide is a potential treatment option for people living with chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), according to a key presentation from The Liver Meeting, which took place earlier this month. The research was selected to be part of the “Best of the Liver Meeting” highlights.
Indicators of Severe Outcomes in Chronic Hepatitis B Patients
What are the characteristics and demographics of the chronic hepatitis B patients who develop severe outcomes?. There is a vaccine that prevents hepatitis B, and most people who do contract the virus recover in fewer the 6 months. However, approximately 1.59 million people live with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) in the US.
Moderna Omicron-Targeting Booster Candidates Demonstrate Superiority Over its Spikevax Booster
Safety profile in this study showed the frequency of adverse reactions with these boosters were similar or lower than that of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Moderna announced today that its bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates (mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222) triggered a superior antibody response compared to...
Can Stewardship be Applied in ICU Settings?
For anyone attending ID Week this year, attendees could see a concerted emphasis was made in studies to examine stewardship. At the conference, clinicians shared studies in demonstrating ways to optimize diagnostics and novel treatment strategies for better overall approaches and optimal outcomes. Although in theory this would be excellent...
Identifying HABP/VABP Priorities
Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-acquired bacterial pneumonia (VABP) continue to remain challenging infections for clinicians to treat. For those patients diagnosed with VABP, their conditions can prolong their hospital stays. And for those patients in the ICU, VABP patients can mean not only longer hospitalization, but wider antibiotic coverage, more respiratory therapy, and more tests such as x-rays and labs.
Binge Drinking Increases the Risk of COVID-19 Infection
Young women who binge drink, and especially those who use multiple substances, had a higher risk of COVID-19 infection and mental health complications. This is part 2 of Dr. Chung’s interview. Click here to watch part 1. Tammy Chung, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center...
WHO Identifies Actions to Address Invasive Fungal Infections
The World Health Organization (WHO) describes measures necessary to confront invasive fungal infections from the pathogens posing highest threat and greatest disease burden. Increased research and development of antifungals and improved public health policies to address the threat of invasive fungal diseases (IFDs) are proposed in the recently released WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List (WHO FPPL).
