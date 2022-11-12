Read full article on original website
Princess Anne: A rare glimpse inside the royal’s ‘surprisingly normal’ home
Behind-the-scenes moment Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use video-calling software. Princess Anne is back in the headlines thanks toThe Crown, with the hit Netflix show’s fifth season landing on the streaming service this week. The popular royal has previously been portrayed in the show by Lyla Barrett-Rye...
Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Her Jewelry at Remembrance Day Event
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II though her fashion on the first Remembrance Day since the monarch's death. While attending the Festival of Remembrance event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 12, alongside...
Elle
Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown
The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
The Crown Is Losing Its Shine
The Crown has never been a straightforward drama series. Like its central figure, Queen Elizabeth II, the long-running Netflix show juggles two roles at once. The first is to provide a sumptuously staged history lesson of key moments in the United Kingdom’s past; the second is to offer a behind-the-scenes study of the royals’ relationships with one another. For four seasons, the creator, Peter Morgan, has deftly blended fact with fiction and truth with gossip, arguing that the family’s personal lives are inextricably linked to the country’s national identity—for better or for worse.
The Crown: Princess Anne actor Claudia Harrison admits she broke strict Netflix rule after getting role
Claudia Harrison has made an admission regarding her role in The Crown that might make Netflix bosses angry. The actor appears in season five, which was released on the streaming service. on Wednesday (9 November). Harrison plays Princess Anne, replacing Erin Doherty, who starred as the character in season three...
Prince Andrew Reportedly Sees Big Possibility Of Returning To Royal Life After Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Move
Virginia Guiffre, Prince Andrew's accuser, made a shocking decision last week by dropping her sexual abuse case against American lawyer Alan Dershowitz, revealing she might have made a mistake. Queen Elizabeth II's alleged favorite son saw this as a chance to clear his name and make his way back to public life.
Prince Philip ‘wanted to sue The Crown’ over sister’s death portrayal
Elizabeth Debicki gives an uncanny performance as Princess Diana in The Crown. The late Duke of Edinburgh “wanted to sue” The Crown for how the show portrayed his sister’s death. Prince Philip reportedly consulted a law firm over a “false” portrayal of himself in the Netflix show...
Elle
A Timeline of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's Romance
After introducing the turbulent marriage of Diana and Charles last season, The Crown delves Diana’s romance with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) in season 5. Diana met Fayed, whose billionaire father Mohamed owned the department store Harrods, only weeks before they died together in a Paris car crash, but the short time they spent together was a source of media fascination. Dodi was born in Egypt and attended schools in Switzerland and the U.K. His mother, Samira Khashoggi, was the sister of Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. In the ‘80s and ‘90s he executive produced movies like Chariots of Fire and The Scarlet Letter and was photographed socializing with Brooke Shields and Julia Roberts.
The Petulant King
A difficult labor—30 hours!—and someone has to make the terrible decision. Right there in a Buckingham Palace bedroom, with mother and child etherized upon the table, deft hands make the cut, the unwilling baby is tugged out—and it’s done. A boy! Clever girl. To sleep, to...
A Seven-Foot-Tall ‘Tribute’ Statue of Queen Elizabeth II is Unveiled by King Charles III
A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled yesterday by King Charles III. The monument sits in a niche at York Minster Cathedral in England. The 1.1-ton, 7-foot-tall French limestone statue shows the queen in her robes of the Order of the Garter and is installed above the West Front entrance of the 850-year-old building.
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Prince William Adorably Interrupted by Girl in Princess Costume
Prince William and Kate Middleton were practically upstaged by another princess at an event last week, but they didn't seem to mind. A viral video shows the Prince and Princess of Wales addressing a local charity foundation when a young girl in a fanciful princess costume wanders into the frame, seemingly oblivious to whom she was interrupting. Prince William had a simple but adorable response to this interruption.
Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those Photos of Her "Crying" Outside Cara Delevingne's House
Watch: Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED. Margot Robbie is speaking out over those viral crying photos. Two months after paparazzi photographed her seemingly upset and appearing to sob outside pal Cara Delevingne's house, the actress is clarifying that she was "not crying" in the pics, sharing that they were simply snapped at an awkward moment.
Rapper Stormzy Met Taylor Swift at the EMAs and His Reaction Was Pure Joy
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. Stormzy was definitely in a lavender haze after meeting Taylor Swift. During the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13, the British rapper made it his mission to get a selfie with the "Anti-Hero" singer, taking fans along for the ride as he shared his journey on social media.
I was sad to miss King Charles in York. My only royal encounter ended with Prince Philip turning away in disgust
I’m currently away from home and was furious to miss King Charles’s recent visit to York. Not because I wanted to examine the fine cut of his tweed up close (though OK, partly for that), but because celebrity sightings are a rare thrill in my ’hood and it’s been more than a year since Tom Cruise was briefly sighted performing stunts on the nearby North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
Maintaining the "Magpie Murders" main title mystery: The clues, the murders and a bird masquerade
Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.
tatler.com
A history of Royal Yacht Britannia: how the vessel - featured in The Crown - became the Queen’s escape on the high seas
The Crown Season 5 opens with a scene showing a young Queen Elizabeth II launching the Royal Yacht Britannia, a steam-propelled vessel that spent 44 years in the service of the Royal Family and sailed more than one million nautical miles around the world. As depicted in the Netflix series,...
Bustle
The Crown's “Annus Horribilis” Speech Is Wildly Different From Reality
Over the years, The Crown has been the subject of a lot of discussion around its portrayal of the royal family and events throughout history. While the show is meant to be a dramatisation of real-life events, viewers tend to be left curious as to what’s fact and what’s fiction, and Season 5 has been embroiled in some controversies as a result. Prior to its release, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major condemned the show, with Major calling it “malicious fiction.”
A.V. Club
The Crown (totally fake) recreates cringey (real) Prince Charles breakdancing clip
Although The Crown is purely fictional—as Buckingham Palace likes to assert time and time again—there are (many) moments in the drama’s fifth season which reflect reality. One of those standout moments from the new season comes in the form of Dominic West’s Prince Charles busting out some breakdancing moves to the 1992 hit single “Don’t Sweat the Technique.”
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial box office sleeper hit critics loathed but crowds loved unravels a murder mystery on streaming
Even though they didn’t feature onscreen, the marketing campaign for this year’s Where the Crawdads Sing played up the involvement of producer Reese Witherspoon and contributing songwriter Taylor Swift, which no doubt helped the mystery thriller become one of 2022’s most unsung box office smash hits. On...
