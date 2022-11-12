ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Steph Curry was hilariously hyped after nailing a pregame trick shot

One sure sign that Steph Curry is about to have a good game is if he nails a pregame trick shot and celebrates like he just won his fifth NBA Championship. Good news for Golden State Warriors fans, Curry did just that ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While the Warriors may gone a tepid 5-7 to start the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry’s not lost a step so far this year.
What we learned as Poole powers Dubs' blowout win over Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO -- All the signs were there for a Warriors offensive explosion Monday night at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs. The Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin took over our NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. The first 10,000 fans who entered the building were given a Jordan Poole bobblehead, equipped with a flamingo floatie and Larry O'Brien Trophy. And the product on the court was even better.
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation

It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, gets Syracuse basketball offer

Twenty years ago, future NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, received an offer from the Orange. The younger Anthony is a 6-foot-5 wing...
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
