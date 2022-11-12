Read full article on original website
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Hush Hush: Did You Know Whataburger Has a Secret Menu, Texas?
A secret menu for a eatery is always just so cool isn't it? It's almost like you feel like your committing some type of espionage act to order items that aren't truly there. Truth be told, it does indeed take some type of intel to even find these items. Every...
Old West Legends That Were Real Oklahoma Outlaws
Every time I take a vacation away from Oklahoma, it never ceases to amaze me how little people know about this state. I hopped in a cab in Waikiki when I was in Hawaii about a decade ago. The cabbie said "Where are you from?" I told him and the only topic of conversation he could muster was "So that Murrah bombing was pretty bad, huh?" but that's not even a dip in the ocean of weird Oklahoma-based conversations.
Coldest Weather of 2022 Coming to Central Texas: TxDOT Reveals New Equipment
KWTX is reporting that after Friday's rain stops, temperatures will drop rapidly and get close to freezing. North winds will make it feel even colder, and the wind chill will be in the 20s by Saturday. Road Conditions in Texas. Updated information on road conditions is available online at DriveTexas,...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
Texas Judge Un-Forgives Student Loan Debt Plan
See the screenshot below? This is what you get if you try and go apply for student loan debt relief. The ruling was declared to be illegal and unconstitutional. That's what former President Donald Trump-appointed Texas US District Judge Mark Pittman said during a recent ruling on loan forgiveness. Biden‘s plan is to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000. How many borrowers from Killeen, Texas could this ruling potentially affect, if it stands?
