voiceofalexandria.com
UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52
LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from 12 points down to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. The Rebels trailed 37-25 about four minutes into the second half before going on an 11-point run. They took the lead for good on Keshon Gilbert’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left. Harkless added another 3 with 7:03 remaining for a 50-44 advantage.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newton's triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 UConn past Buffalo 84-64. The triple-double was the first of his career. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies. Armoni Foster led the Bulls with 11 points. The Huskies were missing two injured starters and preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble, but the newly acquired veterans in its backcourt brought UConn to life. Newton was an offseason transfer from East Carolina, Calcaterra came by way of San Diego and Alleyne from Virginia Tech.
voiceofalexandria.com
Dentlinger leads South Dakota St. over St. Bonaventure 66-62
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Led by Matt Dentlinger's 16 points, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 66-62. The Jackrabbits improved to 2-1 with the win and the Bonnies fell to 1-2.
voiceofalexandria.com
Blight infecting oaks in northern Iowa
Iowa foresters have been watching 100-year old white oak trees suddenly die in just a few weeks, and they’re not sure why. The problem is especially prevalent in the southern half of the state, but a different species of oaks in northern Iowa is facing issues of its own.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow making for slippery roads across Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that light snow which developed overnight will continue through the rest of this morning and into early this afternoon across central-southern Minnesota then move into western Wisconsin through this afternoon, and then gradually diminish by this evening. Officials say the amount of new snowfall will...
voiceofalexandria.com
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson accepts election results
Before the election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, refused to commit to accepting the results of his contest against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, suggesting there might be shenanigans or fraud. Not that it's clear that Johnson's narrowly won, he is happy to accept the results.
