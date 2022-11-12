Beyond the books, Piedmont’s school libraries offer students community and connection. Due to California’s ongoing school funding crisis, many school districts have cut the hours of their libraries or closed them altogether. But due to the Piedmont community’s support of the Giving Campaign, the Piedmont Unified School District (PUSD) libraries are stronger than ever, serving as hubs of literacy, interactive learning, and connection for students. These active, multi-faceted spaces and the librarians and aides that run them depend in large part on support from the Piedmont Education Foundation (PEF) and the Giving Campaign.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO