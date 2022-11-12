Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont’s school libraries a rich resource for students
Beyond the books, Piedmont’s school libraries offer students community and connection. Due to California’s ongoing school funding crisis, many school districts have cut the hours of their libraries or closed them altogether. But due to the Piedmont community’s support of the Giving Campaign, the Piedmont Unified School District (PUSD) libraries are stronger than ever, serving as hubs of literacy, interactive learning, and connection for students. These active, multi-faceted spaces and the librarians and aides that run them depend in large part on support from the Piedmont Education Foundation (PEF) and the Giving Campaign.
Piedmont couple publish children’s books
Ripley’s Missing Locket, written and illustrated by longtime Piedmont residents Connie and Mark Herrick, is the latest addition to a children’s book series they started in 2021. The books, about a tiny, feisty, funny, calico kitty with a big imagination and her unique real-life family that includes two search and rescue German Shepherd dogs and an upside-down goldfish, were created for elementary school readers, and are filled with watercolor illustrations by Mark and story lines written by Connie.
PMS XC team ends successful season
The PMS Cross Country team finished a successful season that ended after a championship race for 6th graders at MLK Middle School. Two Piedmonters were among the top ten finishers: Emilio Robers came in 10th for the 6th grade boys JV race and Olivia Nealon came in 9th for the 6th grade girls Varsity race. The boys B team placed third overall.
Pass the Remote: Arab and Transgender film fests, movies honoring vets, stars in Napa, blockbuster sequel
Three high-profile film festivals, a blockbuster sequel from one of Oakland’s own on the screen Thursday through Sunday, and a thoughtful, sensitively told series of documentaries about the veteran experience. Those are just some highlights of an extra-busy Bay Area movie week and weekend. The 26th edition of the...
Tickets available now for Piedmont Community Church Christmas concerts
Piedmont Community Church, along with Music Director Stephen Main, invites you to a magical performance and reception that has become a holiday Bay Area tradition for more than a decade. Stephen is currently composing a movement to add to his original cantata that started it all in 2011, For All...
Piedmont girls tennis advances to NCS semifinals
The Piedmont High School girls tennis team advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals with a 5-2 victory over visiting Lick-Wilmerding on November 10. The Highlanders will face Branson on November 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Goldman Tennis Complex in Golden Gate Park. The winner of that match will advance to the championship against the winner of the University-Marin Academy match. The championship will be held at the same site approximately one hour after the semifinals conclude.
