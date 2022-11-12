ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanett, AL

FanSided

Auburn football message board user claims to know next head coach’s contract details

The ‘Bunker’ message board on the AU Rivals page has some intense debates relating to any and all Auburn football developments. Naturally. While there’s plenty of spam and trolling in those parts, there are also some nuggets like this that certainly stir discussion for a fanbase that is waiting on things to flip and for the Tigers to be SEC West contenders again.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Dreary Tuesday, Wet at times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week. Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Abandon house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, is bursting flames on 2nd Avenue, according to a News 3 contributor. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire and if anyone was injured. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
OPELIKA, AL

