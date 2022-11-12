Read full article on original website
Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
247Sports
'It just came full circle': Williams grateful for support from former teammates
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams doesn’t rush his thoughts. He’s been a calculated speaker since taking over as Auburn’s interim head coach. He’ll pause before answers, ensuring a purposeful response. And a question Monday afternoon prompted his longest pause yet: What was his favorite part...
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner after first win of Cadillac Williams era
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams as a legitimate candidate at Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in
Cadillac Williams has changed Paul Finebaum’s view of his job outlook “dramatically” in the last week, as Auburn is coming off an emotional win over Texas A&M before a festive Jordan-Hare Stadium. Would Auburn remove the interim tag from Williams’ job title?. “I think it has...
Auburn football message board user claims to know next head coach’s contract details
The ‘Bunker’ message board on the AU Rivals page has some intense debates relating to any and all Auburn football developments. Naturally. While there’s plenty of spam and trolling in those parts, there are also some nuggets like this that certainly stir discussion for a fanbase that is waiting on things to flip and for the Tigers to be SEC West contenders again.
WSFA
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
WTVM
Dreary Tuesday, Wet at times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week. Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before...
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
High school friends start holiday light installation business
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
Abandon house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, is bursting flames on 2nd Avenue, according to a News 3 contributor. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire and if anyone was injured. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more […]
WTVM
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
Both drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-85 in Auburn; passenger hospitalized
Auburn police are investigating after a driver traveling the wrong way on I-85 collided with another vehicle, killing both drivers and injuring a passenger Sunday. Auburn officers responded to a call of a crash on I-85 near mile marker 54 after a vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said Monday.
