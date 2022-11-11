Read full article on original website
Mary L. Anglemyer
Mary L. Anglemyer, 96, Nappanee, died at 11:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Feb. 21, 1926. On July 15, 1944, she married Keith E. Anglemyer; he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Judy Pfeiffer, Nappanee; a son, Lyle (Carrie)...
John L. Bahney
John L. Bahney, 87, rural Macy, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Macy. He was born May 23, 1935, in Wabash County, to the late Urban S. and Nellie E. (Dillsaver) Bahney. He married on Feb. 18, 1956, in Peru, to Barbara Jo Mygrant; she preceded him in death July 4, 2022. They lovingly celebrated 66 years together.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — PENDING
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Patricia A. Kuhn — PENDING
Patricia Kuhn, 77, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of North Webster.
Dean Swope — UPDATED
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his rural home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Born Jan. 31, 1934, in South Bend, Dean was the son of Horace B. and Velma R. Swope. On May 26, 1955, Dean married the love of his life, Cleda Lawhorn. They first met when Dean was folding newspapers near her home in preparation for his delivery route, and they had been inseparable for 72 years.
Glinda Isley — PENDING
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, rural Mentone, died surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Peggy was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s death, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns; he survives.
Patricia Darlene Ramer
Patricia Darlene Ramer, 68, Argos, died at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 15, 1954. She married Paul Ramer on Nov. 19, 1971; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by five children, Rachel (Marvin) Shaum, Sterling, Mich., Philip (Tosha)...
Carol Swartz — PENDING
Carol Swartz, 57, Syracuse, formerly of Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence on Wawasee Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Alvin D. Elmore
Alvin D. Elmore, 69, Plymouth, died at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence in Plymouth. Alvin was born May 17, 1953. Alvin married Valerie Lantzer on Oct. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hoy Gene Noble
Hoy Gene Noble, 63, Rochester, died at 12:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born June 5, 1959. On Sept. 22, 2002, he married Patricia Clemons, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his son, Gene (Amber) Noble, Indianapolis; daughter, Sabrina...
Daniel Tittle — PENDING
Daniel Tittle, 76, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Avalon Village, Ligonier. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse.
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
Burton L. Showalter
Burton L. Showalter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Maples, Waterford Crossing Health Campus, Goshen. He was born Jan. 23, 1944. On June 4, 1967, he married Sherry M. Ganger; she preceded him in death. Survivors include a son, Craig (Regina) Showalter, Goshen; two daughters, Tracy Showalter...
Karissa Lyn Sellers — UPDATED
Karissa Lyn Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side. Karissa was born Aug. 29, 1973, in Kendallville, to Gregory and Lois (Divine) Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone, working in quality control.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, North SR 13, north of Epworth Forest Road, North Webster. Driver: Karly K. Bowling, 33, East Maple Grove, Syracuse. Bowling was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000. 6:22...
Eduardo Ramirez
Eduardo Ramirez, 30, Ligonier, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Oct. 13, 1992. He is survived by his parents, Federico Ramirez Imelda (Pizana) Ramirez, Ligonier; a sister, Karina Ramirez, Ligonier, grandmother, Socorro Barrientos, Goshen; and Manuael Pizana. Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is...
Brandon Lee Hall
Brandon Lee Hall, 38, Nappanee, died at 12:23 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born June 20, 1984. Surviving are his parents, Brien and Kathy Hall, Nappanee; sister, Breann (Trevor) Holmes, Goshen; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Hall, Dade City, Fla. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral...
Elverta F. Moore
Elverta F. Moore, 103, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. She was born Aug. 26, 1919. On Aug. 25, 1940, Elverta married John D. Moore; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Charlene Ward, Argos and Treva Louise (Roger) Murphy, Plymouth;...
Michael C. Brown
Michael C. Brown, 49, Rochester, died at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Jan. 19, 1973. On Oct. 22, 2000, he married Amy Fritz, and she survives in Rochester. He is also survived by his daughters, Alyssa Brown, Rochester, Emma Brown, Rochester,...
