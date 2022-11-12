Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Amber Alert: Teen reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Kinniya Miller. On the afternoon of November 9, 2022, Kinniya was last seen by her mother at their residence at 18XX Bouvier Street. Kinniya Miller is 17 years old, 5’ 6”, 138 Lbs., with black hair and brown eyes; she was last seen wearing a yellow “Supreme” hoodie, black tights, and white New Balance sneakers. Kinniya may be in the area of 16XX Erie Avenue. We ask that anyone with information on Kinniya Miller’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. The post Amber Alert: Teen reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Sean Toomey murder: Preliminary hearing for two suspects in teens killing continued
PHILADELPHIA - Two teens charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy shot outside his Philadelphia home were set to appear in court Tuesday morning, but the case has now been continued until next year. Sean Toomey, 15, was killed while unloading a case of water from his family's car...
3 killed in North Philadelphia rowhouse fire
Three people were killed and two others were hurt in a house fire in North Philadelphia Monday night. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the house on the corner of Croskey and Lippincott streets.
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia police: Shooting in Logan sends man to hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood sends a man to the hospital Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1900 block of Ruscomb Street. Police say they found a man shot in the arm and the leg inside a car on Broad and Olney Avenue, about a mile away from the shooting. They also say he crashed into another car outside of Philadelphia High School For Girls.CBS3 was told the man is in stable condition. No word yet on a motive or arrests.
fox29.com
Video: 2 sought in West Philadelphia shooting that left person in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left 1 in critical condition last week. According to police, the shooting took place on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue in the city's West Philadelphia section on...
Philadelphia police: Quadruple shooting in Feltonville
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot once, a 27-year-old man was shot twice, a 45-year-old man was shot once and a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound.Police say the group was shot as they were leaving a club. Three men were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person drove himself.Officials say all four are in stable condition.Police say they are investigating whether or not a robbery near the club earlier in the morning is connected to the incident.They also try to obtain surveillance video in the area.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Caught on video: Police searching for armed suspects who carjacked driver in Fishtown
In the video, you can hear the suspects threaten the victim and point a gun at him in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. Police say the three suspects also robbed the victim before driving off in his 2012 Honda Civic.
Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say
The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
10-year-old boy thwarts woman who tried to lure him away in Pottstown
The boy was walking home after school when a woman started following him on High Street.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark
NEWARK, DE – Police have issued a warning to residents after two men posing as city firefighters may have been scoping out a home on Winslow Road on Saturday. According to the Newark Police Department, two male subjects knocked on the door of a residence in the unit block of Winslow Road. “The subjects identified themselves as being from the “fire department” and advised that they needed to check the residence due to work being done in the area. One of the subjects provided identification that stated “fire department,” police said. “Once inside the residence, the subjects walked around the The post Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Friends, family pay tribute to woman killed by man she knew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In South Philadelphia, friends and family paid tribute to a woman who was killed by a man she knew. Sahmyra Garcia was shot at least 10 times near Broad and Ellsworth Streets last Tuesday. Police sources tell Eyewitness News she had just taken out a protection from abuse order against her alleged killer.Prosecutors say the suspect is facing first-degree murder charges.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party
19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Man critically injured after being shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured in West Philadelphia on Monday. Authorities say at around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North 55th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been...
aroundambler.com
Police make arrest in Upper Dublin shooting
The Upper Dublin Township Police Department has announced an arrest of 32-year-old Tyrell Dixon of Philadelphia in connection to the shooting that took place on the 311 block of Walnut Avenue in the North Hills section of the township. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting...
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 13