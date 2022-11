UFC lightweight Brad Riddell is taking a break from MMA. There were some very impressive finishes on the UFC 281 fight card Saturday night. Unfortunately for City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell, he was on the receiving end of one. Riddell lost his bout against Renato Moicano by first-round submission. Now with the fight just days removed, he is reassessing his career and is ready to take a hiatus.

1 DAY AGO