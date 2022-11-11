Read full article on original website
Checo rips Max for refusing team orders: 'Shows who he really is'
It was a tumultuous Brazilian Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing on Sunday. World champion Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez were at odds over Verstappen's refusal to allow Perez to pass him toward the end of the race. Perez is in a tight battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for...
Russell wins wild Brazilian GP for 1st career victory
George Russell won Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix after starting from pole position to claim his first career Formula One victory. The Mercedes driver stayed away from the chaos that plagued numerous other drivers throughout the race. Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen were involved in a collision...
Neymar says Qatar could be final World Cup: 'I'll play like it's the last'
Neymar has cast doubt over his participation at the 2026 World Cup in North America, saying Qatar could be his final appearance in the global showpiece. The 30-year-old attacker has played in the last two World Cups for Brazil, but the Canarinha's fifth and most recent success in the tournament was in 2002.
