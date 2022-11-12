Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the New York Knicks. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks seventh in the league scoring 30.5 points per game.

The Knicks are 4-2 on their home court. New York is fifth in the NBA with 55.0 points in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.3.

The Thunder are 1-4 in road games. Oklahoma City is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.4 assists. Barrett is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Tre Mann averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 53.9% and averaging 28.0 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (knee), Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Darius Bazley: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.