Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
Indianapolis was the NFL’s punching bag of the week but successfully handed that title over to Las Vegas.
Bengals showcase white alternate helmets for showdown vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals might have been bumped out of the “Sunday Night Football” primetime slot against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, yet that won’t stop them from donning their alternate white helmets. Well, technically league rules prohibit them from changing up the alternate schedule now that the...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Dealing With Leg Injury in Saints Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is visibly in discomfort.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play
German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
Bengals ‘optimistic’ about D.J. Reader’s return ahead of critical matchup against Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cleared defensive tackle D.J. Reader to return to practice on Monday. Reader, 28, tore his MCL in two different places early in the season when the Bengals faced the Ravens on Oct. 11. It was a massive blow to Cincinnati’s defense when Reader went down. At...
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Cooper Kupp goes down with right ankle injury vs. Cardinals
Cooper Kupp injured his ankle at the end of the Rams’ Week 8 loss to the 49ers and on Sunday against the Cardinals, he went down again. Kupp went up to attempt to make a catch on a high throw from John Wolford and as he was coming down, Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson dove at his leg.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to undergo surgery on high-ankle sprain
Rams WR Cooper Kupp's 75 receptions are second in the NFL, but now Los Angeles will have to try to save its season without its best offensive player.
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play. Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the...
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
Los Angeles Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp had an unusually quiet game before going down with an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ja'Marr Chase remains on crutches as Bengals await WR's return
Monday, other than saying everything is good on the recovery process, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t offer much in the way of an update on the status of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase. That’s to be expected, as Chase’s timeline of recovery from his hip injury placed him still a...
Report: UC Guard to Miss Significant Time due to Injury
The guard was primed for a big final season in Clifton.
Bengals’ defensive line welcomes, appreciates possible return of D.J. Reader against Steelers
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader’s impact has been missed by his fellow interior lineman. Reader, who tore his MCL in two places in the Bengals’ 27-12 win at the Jets in Week 3, has been cleared to practice for the first time since that gruesome injury over seven weeks ago. He was fully suited up for practice Monday, partaking in drills and routines alongside his fellow linemen.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals players surprise students by visiting classroom
CINCINNATI — Students at DePaul Cristo Rey High School got quite the surprise Tuesday. Cincinnati Bengals players stopped by to visit classrooms, signing autographs and posing for photos with students. Each student even got some Bengals swag to represent the team this season. And the players even got a...
Bengals designate DT D.J. Reader, KR Brandon Wilson for return
Coming out of their bye week, the Bengals opened the practice windows for two key contributors. Both. and Brandon Wilson returned to practice Monday, clearing a path to Week 11 returns. A third-year Bengals defensive tackle starter, Reader has been down since late September due to an MCL injury. Having...
3-star CB Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati
Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun has decommitted from Cincinnati. Calhoun had also been committed to West Virginia earlier in the cycle. He is the No. 477 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Bengals starting punter Kevin Huber not hiding from recent slump, ‘It’s no secret to anybody’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.
Comments / 3