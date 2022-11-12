ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play. Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals’ defensive line welcomes, appreciates possible return of D.J. Reader against Steelers

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader’s impact has been missed by his fellow interior lineman. Reader, who tore his MCL in two places in the Bengals’ 27-12 win at the Jets in Week 3, has been cleared to practice for the first time since that gruesome injury over seven weeks ago. He was fully suited up for practice Monday, partaking in drills and routines alongside his fellow linemen.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals players surprise students by visiting classroom

CINCINNATI — Students at DePaul Cristo Rey High School got quite the surprise Tuesday. Cincinnati Bengals players stopped by to visit classrooms, signing autographs and posing for photos with students. Each student even got some Bengals swag to represent the team this season. And the players even got a...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

3-star CB Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati

Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun has decommitted from Cincinnati. Calhoun had also been committed to West Virginia earlier in the cycle. He is the No. 477 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals starting punter Kevin Huber not hiding from recent slump, ‘It’s no secret to anybody’

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH

