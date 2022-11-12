ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

The Oregonian

Linfield Wildcats to host Pomona-Pitzer in 1st round of NCAA Division III football playoffs

The Linfield Wildcats will host the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens Saturday at noon in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs at Maxwell Field in McMinnville. It’s the 32nd playoff appearance and third in a row for the Wildcats (9-0), who are ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 5 in the D3football.com poll.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
EUGENE, OR
albanyschools.org

Early dismissal for middle schools on Wednesday

All three City School District of Albany middle schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for a professional development program for faculty and staff. First Student and CDTA buses will operate on this early schedule. Please plan to arrive at school by 1:30 p.m. if you will pick your student up that afternoon.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power

SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash

CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
LA PINE, OR
hh-today.com

Cox Creek Path fence takes another hit

Saturday was a fine day to ride a bike around Albany, and on the Cox Creek Path I came across the aftermath of something that has happened on that path before. The last time this happened was in September 2020. Before that, it happened one day — or night — in October 2016.
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
EUGENE, OR

